Roborock H7: everything you should ask a great vacuum cleaner-broom

We have thoroughly tested this cordless vacuum cleaner that, without any great fancy, does its job in an agile and effective way.

The H7 is the natural successor to the H6, which continues to leave such good feelings every day in many homes. Well, this new model reinforces its virtues and proposes new functionalities. For example, according to the company, the H7 increases power over the H6 by 10 watts of air, has up to 14% more airflow and a 47% increase in suction; the tank is 25% larger, it adds a new, more comfortable and functional magnetic base, and the dynamics of the lever to open the tank is now more direct.

The H7 is a lightweight vacuum cleaner (barely 1.5 kg) and with a very ergonomic design. Its battery is housed in the back; this causes the weight to insist on pulling the equipment down. It is especially noticeable when you vacuum elevated surfaces or objects but it is not serious.

Accessories in the kit

Standard comes with a flexible extension tube, special slot and corner attachment, a dust brush, a carpet brush and a motorized floor brush. For storage and charging, it includes a minimalist wall base called MagBase. These accessories have a magnet in order to adhere them to the sides of the base.

Controls

In addition to the standard trigger to activate / deactivate the equipment, it includes a button that maintains that operation permanently, that is, it avoids holding the trigger down. We also find another button to choose between the three general-use modes that it proposes: Eco, Standard and Max. Finally, the 1.3 ”OLED screen reports the battery life in minutes depending on the selected mode, indicates which mode is selected and if there are any jamming or blocking problems. While it is loading, it shows the evolution of the process.

The waste tank has a capacity of 0.5 liters. By means of a dedicated button, a lid of said magazine is opened for a simple ejection dynamic. However, the container can be completely uninstalled to facilitate overall cleaning.

Use experience

The H7 offers the possibility of using it with or without a bag; To our knowledge, it is the first cordless vacuum cleaner that makes it possible. Their reason is that, for homes with allergy sufferers, disposable antimicrobial bags are ideal. In the same way, these bags are recommended for homes or offices with high levels of dust and / or waste. Also, removing the bag is a much cleaner process when emptying the tank, as it prevents the dust from expanding when it is poured into the garbage can. Roborock includes two dust bags in the sales pack; the successive ones, price paid.

The H7 also equips a HEPA filter that can be removed for washing and, when the day comes, can be replaced. We remember that both details are especially important to keep this and any similar vacuum cleaner in the best possible working condition.

Battery life depends on suction power and whether or not you have motorized accessories installed; at its lowest setting, it lasts up to 90 minutes. In normal use, aim for 35-45 minutes.

Once the motorized floor head is installed, the vacuum cleaner differentiates when it is on a standard floor and when on a carpet; in this second case, it increases the power by itself.

Cleaning performance

Miscellaneous scraps, bread crumbs, flour, pet litter, oatmeal, small sized cereals… The H7 can handle everything to an overall excellent level, especially on carpets. It is evident that the smaller the size of the residue, the easier it is to be vacuumed. One of the hardest tests for a vacuum cleaner of this type is the collection of sand on hard ground, especially with a standard brush. The results were spectacularly good. At the edges and corners it also behaves very well, of course, with the special accessory for such a mission.

Long hair is also a difficult task for a vacuum cleaner like the H7; Specifically, the difficult thing is that they go directly to the tank, that they do not wrap around the brush. At this point, if the hair has a length of 20 cm or more, they are curled yes or yes. That said, the manual labor of removing them from said piece is straightforward.

On low pile carpets, the suction was very good; medium-haired, extraordinary; long-haired … more than dignified. The longer the pile length (of the carpet) the H7 requires greater suction power, which can disrupt use / autonomy plans.

Gadget opines

What is required of an appliance? That he does the best possible job according to the price it costs and that, since housework is a nuisance, it helps in favor of comfort and minimizing the ‘investment’ in time; in short, maximum efficiency in the shortest possible time. All this is achieved by the Roborock H7.

It is a cordless broom type vacuum cleaner that maneuvers very well: the joints make it easy to avoid the legs and the rollers move smoothly. The accessories are (dis) installed with ease, processes that convey robustness; these accessories do their specific job very well. The overall materials of the vacuum cleaner itself create a feeling of durability.

Unless you have an insultingly dirty house, the 0.5 liters of the tank is more than enough for a home or office of up to 300 m, or what is the same, up to four uses for an area of ​​80 m.

In most cases, the H7 only requires a single pass to absorb dust and normal debris. The same is true – and this is very important – with pet hair. In difficult situations, such as flour or somewhat wet powder, it also behaves wonderfully; in these cases, you will need a couple or three of passes. Rice and residues of similar size and weight are reliably trapped, without it falling out once you raise the vacuum cleaner.

The autonomy of the H7 is in the normal average of the advanced range vacuum cleaners: alternating hard floors with carpets at 80-20%, about 35 minutes with medium power. At full power, calculate about 9 minutes. The H7 takes about 2.5 hours to recharge (the H6 takes almost 4 hours).

The option of using bags or not seems to us a very good idea for health and cleanliness reasons; However, the first alternative requires very frequent replacements because the size of these bags seems too small to us.

The Roborock H7 is not particularly quiet: it can reach 65 decibels in different phases of use; up to 77 in Max mode. In any case, they are common values ​​in products with their suction power.

Their diligence with carpets is astonishing compared to other vacuum cleaners in their segment. Mind you, none of them make it perfect, but the H7 is in the lead, undoubtedly, thanks to the bump in airflow and suction.

In summary, the Roborock H7 is a vacuum cleaner that does its job efficiently, that is comfortable to handle, is very versatile, has good autonomy, charges relatively quickly and comes with an interesting variety of accessories. In relation to its price, a very good purchase option.

Price: 399 euros (as of July 2021)

roborock.com

We also likeThe MagBase is a collection of good ideas. Magnetized accessories, useful detail also to stick them on any metal surface in order to have them more at hand.We don’t like it eitherNo light on the brush. Non-removable battery. Frame brush not removable.