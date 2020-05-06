© CNET

Robocop traveled back in time to land in “Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath” and fans are torn between devotion to the vigilante robot and the enigma for its introduction into the story.

The American video game company, NetherRealm Studios, announced this May 6 that it will expand the universe with three playable characters. The most prominent is Robocop, who will be played (voiced) by the actor who made the character famous in the cinema, Peter Weller. The other two characters are known in the saga: Fujin and Sheeva, the semi-human and semi-dragon.

According to the story told by the video game, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf and Fujin must unite to travel through time and avoid that the continuity of space-time is endangered. Below you can see the trailer and watch the final scene:

Replay video

SETTING

disabled

Skip advertisement

In that context, how Robocop is integrated into the script is unknown, but we will soon know, because Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will be released on May 26 on all platforms.

On Twitter, the presence of the character who debuted in theaters in 1987, by the hand of Paul Verhoeven, became a world trend under the Robocop label and generated reactions such as the following:

Fatality

Inclusion

What are you doing there?

The great question

The expected confrontation

Crazy

The fandom was activated

The most important

The movie Sonic the Hedgehog overcame criticism of his character’s initial design, to successfully debut at the box office after his first weekend in the United States. The film – based on the Japanese video game released by the Sega company in 1991 – grossed an estimated $ 68 million in its first four days of showing in the United States, setting a record for a movie based on a video game.

Rovio’s hit mobile game is coming to the movies now (albeit a bit late, as its popularity has passed). It’s simply called The Angry Birds Movie and it brings together a stellar cast of English voices to bring the characters to life: from Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) to several veteran Saturday Night Live comedians like Jason Sudeikis, Maya Rudolph and Bill Hader.

World of Warcraft is a global phenomenon, with players around the world and an undisputed footprint in pop culture. Those are the strengths behind his film adaptation, Warcraft, directed by respected Duncan Jones (Moon), who has set himself the goal of debunking the idea that video game-based movies don’t work at the box office.

Launched 12 years ago exclusively for the PlayStation 2 system, the Ratchet & Clank adaptation hits theaters in 2016. Its protagonists are a pointy-eared alien and his robotic friend, who combine humor and adventure as they battle forces that want to control the Universe.

It is one of the most popular game series of the last decade. Created by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed brings together a prestigious team of creators. Its director is Justin Kurzel (Macbeth) and it stars Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons, among others.

The animated film Sly Cooper is based on a game from the PlayStation 2 platform. Its director is Kevin Munroe and it is about a group of “friendly” thieves who only steal from other criminals.

Based on the hit Electronic Arts game, Need for Speed ​​could – and wasn’t – natural competition to the Fast & Furious franchise. It also featured Aaron Paul (pictured), who had just completed his acclaimed participation in the Breaking Bad series.

Ace Attorney (Gyakuten Saiban) is a popular game in Japan, developed by Capcom for the Nintendo DS. Her film adaptation was directed by the controversial Takashi Miike, known for his violent images. Its plot is set in the Japan of the future, where lawyers and prosecutors only have 72 hours to prove the innocence or guilt of a defendant.

Another successful Ubisoft series that was expected to give rise to a film franchise. Not surprisingly, it was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean) and starred by Jake Gyllenhaal. But Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, despite its high level of production, failed at the box office and was warmly received by critics.

Launched by Rockstar Games, the video game Max Payne was brought to the cinema in 2008 with actor Mark Wahlberg as the protagonist. It’s about a New York police officer who decides to avenge his family’s death at the hands of a mysterious organization.

Launched by Eidos in 2002, Hitman became a successful video game series starring Agent 47, a hitman by product of genetic experiments. The title was adapted into film in 2007 with Timothy Olyphant (Justified) as Agent 47. In 2015 there was a sequel.

Silent Hill is a psychological horror video game created by Keiichiro Toyama for Konami. Its story takes place in a fictional city in the United States, inhabited by horrible and disturbing-looking creatures. In 2006, it was adapted for cinema by French director Christophe Gans, with actress Radha Mitchell (pictured) as the protagonist.

Doom is an influential game, popularizing first-person shooter titles after its release by id Software in 1993. In 2005, it gave rise to a film, starring Dwayne Johnson (Fast 7).

Uwe Boll is a German director known for his low-budget films, many of them based on video games. Alone in the Dark (2005) is one of them, starring Christian Slater and based on the fourth installment of the series, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, about a private detective investigating paranormal events.

House of the Dead was a popular Sega game in arcade games where players shoot at bloodthirsty zombies. Uwe Boll also directed this adaptation, in which a group of students attend a party on a mysterious island and discover that it is infested with undead.

2016 marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the first title in the Resident Evil saga. It was created by Shinji Mikami for Capcom. His popularity – an estimated 61 million copies of all his titles had been sold in 2014 – prompted him to adapt to the cinema in 2002 with Milla Jovovich as the star. The sixth film based on the game will be released in January 2017 with the title Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Tomb Raider is a video game series developed by Eidos and Core Design in 1996. Its protagonist is the archeologist and treasure hunter Lara Croft, who soon became a kind of sex symbol for the geek community and a merchandising phenomenon. In 2001, he took to the movies with Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft.

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within was released in 2001 amid high expectations because it was the first animated feature film to attempt to photorealistically create human figures with computers. Directed by Hironobu Sakaguchi, creator of the RPG video game series Final Fantasy, the film was a box office flop, with losses of $ 120 million leading to the bankrupt production company Square Pictures.

Developed by Origin Systems in 1990, Wing Commander is a space combat simulator set in the year 2654, in which a ship of the Earth Confederation is controlled, in combat with a feline race called the Kilrathi. In 1999 he was adapted to the cinema with Freddie Prinze Jr. (pictured) as the protagonist.

Launched in 1992, Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic combat video games of the 1990s. The first four titles were distributed by Midway Games, primarily for the arcade machine market. In 1995 it was adapted to the cinema maintaining the same premise of the game: several masters of the martial arts participate in a tournament on which the destiny of the world depends.

Created by the Capcom company in 1987, Street Fighter — and especially Street Fighter II — is the title that made fighting games in arcade rooms globally popular. His characters became famous and finally in 1994 they successfully made the leap to the cinema with Street Fighter, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raúl Julia (in the image, with the military cap).

It is considered the first film adaptation of a video game. And its critical and box office failure has given the genre a bad name since its launch in 1993. Super Mario Bros. is based on the self-titled video game designed by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo (and released in 1985). The film features two Brooklyn plumbers, Mario (Bob Hoskins) and Luigi (John Leguizamo), who travel to another dimension to rescue a princess from the evil dictator King Koopa (Dennis Hopper).

22/22 SLIDES