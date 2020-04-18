To help have a good time during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), several artists have organized to broadcast concerts from home. One of the most massive is about to happen and Roblox announced that it will be part of it and apart from that it will be possible to help people who fight this disease.

Through an official statement, The Roblox Corporation announced that it will join the One World: Together at Home initiative, a concert that will feature the participation of a wide variety of artists of international stature and that is curated by Lady Gaga and supported by Global Citizen and the Solidarity Response Fund of the World Health Organization.

This concert will be broadcast through the game on Saturday, April 18, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, when the world premiere will take place. At the end of this period, the second part will follow, the premiere of which will take place the same day from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM (Mexico City time). In case you can’t see the second part, don’t worry, next Sunday it will be broadcast delayed from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Mexico City time). Event space is now available.

Unite with the #Roblox community and artists like @ShawnMendes, @BillieEilish, and @ TaylorSwift13 for the One World: #TogetherAtHome event. Learn how you can protect yourself and others while watching on Roblox this Saturday at 11AM PDT: https://t.co/2Jm6PxPS0x @Glblctzn @WHO pic.twitter.com/7BYBPqxaG1 – Roblox (@Roblox) April 16, 2020

You can help fight the coronavirus

The best thing about this event for many is that you will be able to enjoy this event in addition to supporting “the heroes in the forefront of this global crisis” by using in-game items that will be available in the store from the day of the event, next Saturday April 18th.

The articles have special details of the One World Together At Home initiative and are 4 in total: the Glasses of solidarity, the historical Headphones, the Backpack of courage and the Cap of cooperation. We leave you with an image of the commemorative objects.

One World: Together At Home initiative articles

What do you think of the collaboration that Roblox is preparing? Will you see the virtual concert from this game? Tell us in the comments.

Roblox is available on Xbox One, PC and mobile. You can find more news related to this creativity game if you visit this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.