Roblox Promocodes in April 2021: Complete Code List

Roblox codes and promocodes updated 2021. These are all the promocodes you can use.

If you belong to the Roblox community and are looking for the new ones promocodes in April 2021, You have come to the right place. Redeem all the codes offered by the platform and fill your inventory with incredible prizes.

We know that there are a lot of websites and Applications what are you offering free roblox codes in exchange for performing certain tasks or activities. Although the idea seems tempting, the truth is that none of these sites are reliable.

Therefore, it is important that you know that the only ones authorized to provide promocodes are the administrators from Roblox Corporation and the developers within the system.

How to create a Roblox account and play for free

Clarified these points, come and discover where to get roblox codes, what they are for and which ones are available for redemption. Join us!

What are Roblox promocodes and what are they for?

The promocodes or also called roblox codes, are combinations of letters and numbers, created solely by Roblox developers and administrators.

The main function of these promocodes is to grant the player prizes such as: free robux, t-shirts, pants, pets, accessories, objects, abilities, powers and more.

In turn, they are designed to reward user loyalty, whether for company celebration, promoting a brand or special gifts within each server.

Each of them has an expiration time or due date, so you should be aware of each update and be among the first to redeem the prizes.

Where to get them?

The way of get these promocodes It’s very easy, just stay connected and follow the official Roblox accounts or social networks, especially the twitter platform. Or else, visit our page constantly, since we will be updating the list every week.

How are promocodes used?

Once you have a valid promocode in your possession, the next step is to redeem it and thus be able to enjoy your prize. To claim, follow these steps:

Login to your account Roblox, from any browser. Enter the Roblox promocodes page. Select a code from our list and paste it in the box, then click on “Exchange” and ready.

If he Promotional code is valid will display an approving message and the prize will be immediately placed in your inventory. These rewards you can start using whenever you want, they are non-transferable and last forever.

Roblox promocodes updated to April 2021

Many have been the codes that have come to light since the launch of Roblox and as you know the promo codes they have quite a limited life. Here we show you the most updated to date:

SPIDERCOLATWEETROBLOXStrikeAPoseSettingTheStageDIYWorldAliveGetMovingVictoryLap

These codes will be valid for the entire game; However, one of the strengths of Roblox is the variety of maps to explore and in each of them it is possible get promocodes. The only difference is that they will only be available for that server. Some of them are:

Codes for Speed ​​City

Each map has its own way of redeeming promocodes, but the procedure is very simple. To redeem the codes in Speed ​​City, one of the free Roblox games, you must find the giant yellow building, near the doors there is a very bright box, enter there and a menu will open where you must paste one of the following codes:

trillionbillionspookyGalaxy3000speed3hoursSimulatorGameTofuuTurtleTestingOldGameEliteCityPortalChristmas

Codes for Anime Fighting Simulator

To claim some of the prizes, look for the blue twitter icon, located on the left side of the screen. Paste the code and then click “ENTER” and ready. These are the codes that are available:

Chikara Fragments: glorious400Chikara Fragments: ilovetobreathChikara Fragments: marvelous350thousandChikara Fragments: TwitterRewards2500 yen: fav75500 yen: sub2tplanetmilo500 yen: subtomrrhino500 yen: sub2razorfishgaming500 yen: subtokelvingts400 yen: 10klikeswow200 yen: ty41milvisits

Codes for Treasure Quest

When you are already inside starting from Treasure quest, click on the twitter button, now just paste the code and click on “Claim”. The reward will be credited in a few minutes, these are the current codes:

Get a potion of EXP: SUNSHINEGet a potion of gold: SUMMERPART2Get a random reward: newmonstershypeGet 25 Bank Slots: BANKSLOTSGet 10 slots for the bench: hugeupdatesoonGet 10 slots for the bench: SPRINGTIMEGet 10 slots for the backpack: 10storageGet 5 slots for the backpack: ilovexmasGet 5 slots for the backpack: THANKSFORPLAYINGGet 1 slot for the backpack: freestorageGet a weapon: blizmidGet galactic effect: pearlhuntGet paint job effect: ranoutofideasFREECOSMETICGet 4 missions: DREGGONSBREATHGet 4 search jumps: questskips2Get 4 search jumps: questskipsGet +1 Level: EASTER2020Get a Potion of Damage: sinistereerieGet a health potion: bestcostumeGet a potion of effect: cavesrevampGet a potion of EXP: METEORBLASTGet a potion of EXP: shellgrindGet a potion of EXP: summertimeGet a potion of EXP: 2NEWABILITIESGet a potion of EXP: EGGHUNT2020Get a potion of EXP: UPDATE20Get a potion of EXP: hiGet a potion of EXP: update16Get a potion of EXP: winterishereGet a potion of EXP: peppermintsGet a potion of EXP: update15Get a potion of EXP: evenmorexpGet a potion of EXP: autumnGet a potion of EXP: experienceboost2Get a potion of EXP: experienceboostGet a potion of EXP: pumpkincarvingGet a potion of EXP: update12Get a potion of luck: halloweenupdateGet a potion of luck: NEWLOBBYHYPEGet a potion of luck: brightbeachisback

Codes for Blox Fruits

You must click on the twitter icon, once there paste the code and to finish click on “Enter”. These are the most updated promocodes of Blox Fruits:

15 minutes of double experience: UPDATE1115 minutes of double experience: SUB2NOOBMASTER123SUB2UNCLEKIZARUfudd1015 minutes of double experience: Sub2Daigrock15 minutes of double experience: Axiore15 minutes of double experience: TantaiGaming15 minutes of double experience: STRAWHATMAINE

Codes for Assassin!

NO_DATAGet a pet: walruspls

Codes for Roblox High School 2

Get a vehicle: RHS2DISCORDGet 250 credits: RHS2ad

Codes for Restaurant Tycoon 2

Get 15 diamonds: newmap2020Get 15 diamonds: boredGet a dolphin: oceanGet 25 diamonds: teamtreesGet 250 money: razorfishgaming

Codes for Jailbreak

7,500 in cash: position5,000 in cash: countdown25,000 in cash: onehour5,000 in cash: stayhealthy10,000 in cash: minimustang10,000 in cash: Feb2020

Codes for RoCitizens

Get $ 5,000: letsdosomelaundryGet $ 3,500: discordGet a Twitter trophy and $ 2,500: SweetTweetsGet $ 4,000: truefriendGet $ 3,000: rosebudGet $ 1,337: eastereggGet $ 10: code

Codes for Skywars

Get a Santa skin: SantabotGet a Penguin Mask Skin: PenguinGet a Polar Bear Mask Skin: PolarbearGet an Ice Golem Skin: IcegolemGet an ice knight mask: IceknightGet an Ice Queen Skin: IcequeenGet a dragon skin: DragonGet a zombie mask: ZombieGet a skeleton mask: SkeletonGet a monster mask: MonsterGet a Frankenstein skin: FrankensteinGet an iron sword: SwordGet a potion: GhostGet a potion: SparklezGet a snowman look: SonwmanGet an armored look: Korblox

Codes for Mad City

Appearance for the vehicle: D1 $ C0Appearance for the vehicle: NapkinAppearance for the vehicle: RealKreekAppearance for the vehicle: 5K37CHAppearance for the vehicle: BanditesAppearance for the vehicle: UNiQueEe BACONAppearance for the vehicle: KraoESPAppearance for the birthday fireworks vehicle: 0N3Y34RAppearance for AK47: M4DC1TYAppearance for the vehicle: W33K3NDHYP3Appearance for the vehicle: T4L3NAppearance for SPAS of hearts: B3M1N3Appearance for the vehicle: B34M3RAppearance for the vehicle: S33Z4N2Appearance for the vehicle: STR33TL1N3Appearance for the vehicle: S34Z4N3Appearance for vehicle (pink): TH1NKP1NKAppearance for vehicle (purple zebra): S34Z4N4

Codes for Bee Swarm Simulator

Mocito100TRedMarketCubly5mMembersBuoyantIncrease the capacity of the bag temporarily: BigBag500milBeesBuzz123ClubBeanClubConvertersDiscord100kGumdropsForScienceMarshmallowSecretProfileCodeSureTeespringWaxWink5,000 honey: Buzz5,000 honey: Nectar5 tickets: 382175 tickets: Bopmaster5 tickets: Cog5 tickets: Connoisseur5 tickets: Crawlers5 tickets: Roof

All Roblox promocodes in 2020 and 2021 expired

To avoid inconvenience and you are not entering promocodes thinking that you can claim something, these are the expired codes so far in 2020 and 2021:

RIHAPPYCAT2021ROSSMANNHAT2020BIHOOD2020SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020TRUASIACAT2020AMAZONNARWHAL2020FLOATING FAVORITEGROWINGTOGETHER14BEARYSTYLISHSPIRIT2020TWEET2MILTHISFLEWUPFASHIONFOXTHESPACEAURICULARES275KSWOOP¡ROADTO100KAY! HOTELT2KEEPIT100MLGRDCKCASLIMECOOL4SUMMER200kTWITCHWEAREROBLOX300! SXSW2015SPIDERMANONROBLOXROBLOXROCKS500KGOLDENHEADPHONES2017ONEMILLIONCLUB! FINDTHEKEYSJURASSICWORLD! HAPPY12BIRTHDAYROBLOX! EBGAMESBLACKFRIDAYTARGET2018KINGOFTHESEASHAPPY2019ROBLOX $ ILOVETHEBLOXYS $ GAMESTOPPRO2019ROBLOXSTRONGROBLOXIG500KBARNESNOBLEGAMEON19HAPPYCAMPERRETROCRUISERSTARCOURTMALLSTYLEFEEDINGTIMECómo buy Robux for Roblox

Do not be depressed if any of the codes is out of force, as every week we will be updating the lists and we will constantly reveal the latest promocodes available and expired by Roblox. Meanwhile, you can share the information on your favorite networks.

