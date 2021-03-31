Robles will be vaccinated tomorrow at the Wanda and will be the second member of the Government to be immunized against Covid

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, is cited tomorrow Thursday at the Wanda Metropolitano to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be the second person in charge of a ministry to do so after the vaccination on the 26th of the Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta.

As reported by Defense this Wednesday, Robles, 64, will attend his appointment at the stadium tomorrow as the Undersecretary of State for Defense, Amparo Valcarce, did yesterday, who had to wait more than an hour and a half in the open air and noted the lack of vaccination posts in a “huge” facility.

In addition to Robles, this week his number two, Secretary of State for Defense, Esperanza Casteleiro, is scheduled to be vaccinated that you will receive the first dose on Friday at the Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal, following the vaccination plan of the Community of Madrid against COVID-19.

The minister will go to her appointment tomorrow at 8:29 pm at the Wanda, where yesterday Valcarce waited to be vaccinated with AztraZeneca (which applies to people up to 65 years old) “more than an hour and a half of waiting, in a queue to the air free, “says Defense.

The Robles department adds that they found that in the Madrid stadium “there were few vaccination posts for a huge facility and the very high number of people cited “.

“If this number increases, it could be done less suffered waiting for all citizens, giving them a better service, “says Defense, who expresses” its recognition and support for the great work that all health personnel are doing in this vaccination campaign. “

