Robles defends that Foreign acted “as it should” during Ghali’s arrival in Spain

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, declared this Friday in relation to the trip of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, to Spain that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acted “as it should” before a flight that “is supposed to comply with all the permits ”.

Robles has ensured that the Air Force “does not have powers” in matters of State flights arriving in Spain, in reference to the alleged order received by the general from the Zaragoza base not to request a passport from Brahim Gali.

General José Luis Ortiz Cabañete made this communication to a judge in Zaragoza, before whom he declared that the General Staff of the Air Force gave him the order at the request of the Foreign Ministry.

Support to the Air Force

Robles has pointed out that the Air Force is limited to “watching over the airspace” and that “on the fly” and “on the ground” it learned about the circumstances of the arrival of the Algerian aircraft in which Ghali was traveling.

“I can only assume and make my own what the Air Force has said,” Robles reiterated in statements to the media, after presiding over the 1981-2021 conference: 40 years of commitment and active participation in NATO.

