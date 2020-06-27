Michael Robinson, photographed in January 2019, Samuel Sánchez

For a long time I have realized that being on the soccer field I can disconnect from the game for a long time. To think about my moves even if the noise and passion that surround me are deafening. Of course, that would never happen to me if Messi, Zidane, Maradona, people like that, hypnotic and great were playing on the pitch. If that involuntary capacity for abstraction occurs to me watching soccer in its natural environment, imagine what happens to me when it is televised in empty stadiums. What I have seen so far causes me remarkable indifference and slight torpor. Players are also likely to experience something strange. I suppose what the actors must feel representing plays in theaters without an audience.

And you ask yourself for the reasons that the distancing that mortals require of us to outwit the monster does not exist in the permanent physical contact that soccer marks. Someone would answer me that old and obvious thing of: « It’s the economy, stupid. » In other words, the colossal business it represents for some. I do not think that the leaders have lost the dream thinking about the addiction of the soccer fans, but remembering the multimillionaire contracts with the televisions.

I am sure that these very rare games would be more bearable if commented by Michael Robinson. Hearing him was a luxury. For his knowledge, his sense of humor, his distinction, his grace. This admirable gentleman knew a lot about many things, he imprinted his unmistakable stamp on exemplary sports programs, it was an invaluable pleasure to drink with him (something that only has to be done in good company or in solitude), review the human and the divine next to his narrative talent, his irony, his inner elegance, his very peculiar language, his experience in so many battles. Blessed are you Michael. Life and sports treatment will always have a debt with you.