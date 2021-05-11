Robinson Canó misses baseball with his life

The dominican Robinson Cano sent some words to the world of networks that created many rumors about his upcoming participation in baseball.

Robinson Cano cannot play in the regular season of the MLB 2021 due to testing positive for steroids for the second time in his career. However, he said that he misses baseball a lot and that we will see him soon.

The Dominican Republic is making blanks for the approaching pre-Olympic, Robinson Cano he said to the famous “Pacha” the following words:

“How are we today my people? Checking in on all my fans via Twitter. Miss you guys! See you soon…

“I miss the game, baseball is my life, what I love. God is great, this happens soon. And next year I’ll be there (MLB). God willing. Each cloud has a ray of light ”.

