Robinhood Stock Market App Faces Warren Buffett After Criticism

New York, May 3 (EFE) .- The US stock market application Robinhood became the object of criticism this weekend by veteran businessman Warren Buffett, who considered it similar to a “casino”, to which he responded this Monday describing him as an “old guard who fights for things to stay the same.”

Buffett, 90, starred in the annual meeting of shareholders of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway this Saturday and, as usual, addressed various topics suggested by participants, including the massive arrival of small investors to the market thanks to free brokerage platforms commission, such as Robinhood.

That application, which was the first in the US and led others to eliminate their fees, has “become a very important part of the casino aspect of the casino group, which has joined the stock market in the last year or year and a half, “coinciding with the pandemic, noted the investment guru known as the” oracle of Omaha. “

In an entry posted today on Robinhood’s corporate blog, its head of public policy communications, Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay, said the company, which aims to “democratize” investment, “is not going to sit around while putting people down. normal for taking control of their financial lives. “

“If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers – the vice president of Berkshire Hathaway – of the world acting like they are the only investment oracles,” he wrote.

Ortiz considered that the “elites” have benefited for decades from a market that has left many families “on the margins”, unable to participate, and recounted in the first person the “inherited disadvantages” faced in that sense middle-class families all over the country.

“Suddenly, Robinhood and other platforms have opened the doors of the financial markets to normal people, deeply annoying the old guard that struggles to keep things the same. But the change is bullish,” he added, assuring that his company is providing equal opportunities and access.

