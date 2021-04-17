Robinhood restores cryptocurrency trading after Dogecoin debacle

Robinhood, a trading platform for stocks and cryptocurrencies, was not working this morning. Usage was fully restored a few hours later.

On April 16, the Robinhood trading platform produced a major disruption in cryptocurrency trading, derived from an “unexpected demand”.

The company solved the problem a few hours later, but the market quickly caught on.

The outage occurred at 7:00 a.m. and was fully resolved two hours later, at 9:16 a.m. The price of several assets, including Dogecoin (DOGE), increased during that period of time.

Market activity has picked up over the last week and Bitcoin has surpassed $ 64,000. Part of this trading has been produced by the IPO of Coinbase, which has attracted a lot of attention.

The price of Dogecoin rose following a tweet from Elon Musk, who has tweeted about the cryptocurrency on several other occasions. Investors have flocked and have caused their price to increase more than 80% in the last 24 hours.

Robinhood, meanwhile, had to face criticism from the crypto community. Many people on Twitter commented that the platform did not want users to trade an asset at its maximum price. Some users noticed that the DOGE page didn’t even load.

The incident is just another problem for Robinhood, which is facing extreme criticism from the public. Even so, the number of users using cryptocurrencies has grown more than 600% this quarter.

These incidents happen at the same time that the platform plans to go public, something that could happen in the second half of 2021.

Robinhood faces problems

A day earlier, Robinhood published an article commenting on the Massachusetts Securities Division’s decision to revoke his license in the state. The revocation prevents the company from serving millions of customers in the area.

Robinhood has filed a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the change.

Regarding the decision, the company has said that “Preventing Massachusetts residents from choosing how to invest is elitist and goes against everything we stand for”, referring to the lawsuit as an old-fashioned way of thinking.

Additionally, he still faces harsh criticism for how he handled the GameStop short squeeze incident. The reputation of the company has suffered and it does not seem that the situation will change in the short term.

