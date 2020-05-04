Monday 04 May, 2020

Just as there are players who from day one show they are up for great things, there are others who seem to be on the path to success, but for one reason or another fail to meet expectations. In the following article we will show six cases of large failed projects.

Football promises are always latent. In the world of soccer, the harvest of players is constantly developing, and there are always figures that from the beginning of their careers seem to be destined for great things. But these wonders do not always manage to fulfill the expectations that had been placed in them, for more than one reason.

In the next article of Soccer pressWe will review all those young people who at the beginning of the 21st century showed capacities that set them apart from the rest, but who never managed to transform into the mega stars they were expected to be.

1. ROBINHO

When a count of failed promises is made, Robinho is always first on the list. The talent that the Brazilian showed in his early years playing for Santos foreshadowed a splendid future, to the point that Pelé himself assured that he would be his successor as the great legend of the team in which ‘O Rei’ once shone.

Robinho’s career has not been bad, it is necessary to make that point clear. But, on the other hand, it never reached levels as high as one might have originally believed. From Santos he went to Real Madrid, where at only 21 years old he was already considered a starting player for the ‘merengue’ box. At the Bernabéu he showed flashes of his quality, but he never managed to shine in all its splendor.

In 2008 he was hired by Manchester City, being presented as the first signing of the club’s millionaire project. Despite having a fairly prolific first season, he began a declining spiral in his career, which made him have two returns to Brazil, in addition to steps for Milan and Chinese football. Robinho is currently part of Istanbul Basaksehir, where he burns his last cartridges at the age of 36 on Turkish soil.

It is worth noting that Robinho’s career could be separated into clubs and the Brazilian national team. He was always outstanding in his participation with the ‘Scratch’, with which he played in the World Cups in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010. If not, ask Claudio Bravo.

1. YOANN GOURCUFF

French football was looking for a successor for Zinedine Zidane, who was already facing the decline of his career as a footballer. Since 2003, a young Ligue 1 Rennes midfielder had a talent similar to that of ‘Zizou’, so the hopes placed on Yoann Gourcuff were only growing. In 2006, at just 20 years old, the player headed to Milan, where it was hoped that he could begin to consolidate.

With the ‘rossoneri’ he played two seasons, where indeed his level increased, but also his physical problems. In 2008, he was transferred to the Girondins de Bordeaux of his country, where he continued to show flashes of his quality, but intermittently. This was enough so that in 2010 he was signed by Lyon, where he played 5 seasons with a level full of ups and downs.

From then on, the footballer could never meet the expectations placed on him. He returned to his home club, Rennes, where in 3 seasons he played 53 games. His last club was Dijon, with whom he played only 8 games during the 2018/19 season. He defended the France national team jersey 31 times, his highest point being having been part of the ‘Bleus’ squad at the 2010 South Africa World Cup.

3. GIOVANI DOS SANTOS

Another iconic case of players who were never what they were thought to be. With everything going for him, the Mexican footballer never really met the expectations that were placed on him. His first years were full of successes, being considered the second best player in the U17 World Cup in 2005, in which Mexico became champion.

Emerged from ‘La Masía’ of Barcelona, ​​‘Gio’ managed to play the entire 2007/08 season as a player of the Catalan first team, having great performances. For the following year, he headed to London to play for Tottenham, where he played three irregular seasons. From there on, he began his journey throughout Europe.

Ipswich Town, Mallorca, Villarreal, Racing de Santander and Galatasaray were his other teams in the old continent, until in 2015 he opted for insurance and signed for the LA Galaxy of the MLS. He currently works in America de México, the first club he plays in his native country, which he joined in 2019.

4. HATEM BEN ARFA

The case of French is really difficult to explain inside the court, but easy from outside it. At only 16 years old, he was already delighting the Lyon fans, being part of the same group of young players as Karim Benzema. Ben Arfa stood out for his speed and his exquisite technique, but a combination of bad decisions and physical problems left him totally off the radar of world football.

After standing out during his first years with Lyon, a fight with his teammate Sebastien Squillaci forced him to leave the club, leaving for Marseille in 2008 at the age of 21, ready to consolidate. But between great performances and more problems with his teammates, the player did not give the width, being transferred to English Newcastle for the 2010/11 season.

His time in the ‘Magpies’ was, like his entire career, sweet and happy. He was able to convert a goal nominated for the Puskas Award, but he also suffered a serious injury that marked the rest of his years as a footballer. His low performance forced him to go to Hull City on loan in the 2014 summer market, a club that he would leave unilaterally without warning anyone in December of that year.

Since July 2015, all of France has witnessed the resurrection of Ben Arfa. After signing with Nice, the player had a simply spectacular season, which even brought him closer to the French team. In 2016 he signed for PSG, reaching a high level but being relegated to the substitution. During his first season with the Parisians he played 32 games, but until the end of his contract he was almost a year and a half without playing.

This again caused a downturn and uncertainty in his career. Despite having a good 2018/19 season with Rennes, the club decided not to renew his contract, spending half a year without a club until in January 2020 he signed for Spain’s Valladolid, with whom he has only played two games.

5. NILMAR

Another Brazilian on the list. The decline of soccer in that country during the first years of the 2010s is explained in a good way in the non-explosion of some stars who aspired to become leaders of the ‘Scratch’. Perhaps Nilmar’s case is not as dramatic as Robinho’s, but it is worth mentioning in this listing.

He debuted in 2003 at Inter Porto Alegre, where he quickly showed his credentials as an excellent striker. After only one season as a professional, he was signed by Lyon, where he had an auspicious start, but quickly diluted his level, forcing him to return to Brazil. After a stint at Corinthians, he returned to Inter Porto Alegre, being the scorer of the 2008 Copa Sudamericana of which his club was champion.

In 2009 he traveled to Spain to join Villarreal. At 25 years old, he already had the maturity to try his luck again in Europe. And he was successful in his first two seasons, but his level went down until he was no longer considered definitively in 2012.

After spending three years in Qatar’s football, he had a third period at Inter Porto Alegre, where he spent without penalty or glory. He retired at Santos in 2018, after playing only 26 games in almost 3 years. With the Brazilian team he played 25 games in which he scored 9 goals. He scored a triplet for Chile in 2009, in the remembered defeat of the ‘Roja’ in Qualifiers 4-2.

6. BOJAN KRKIC

Bojan’s case is inexplicable. His passage through the youth categories of Barcelona augured him to become a legend of the Catalan team, breaking records of goals in all the minor series of the ‘culés’. He debuted quickly in 2007 with the first team, becoming the youngest player in club history to score an official goal, at just 17 years and 51 days, beating Lionel Messi.

His first two seasons as a professional were very good, always being considered by ‘Pep’ Guardiola as a good alternative to his attacking men, or even playing many games as a starter. But his impact on the team began to drop, until in 2011 he was transferred to Roma.

From this point, the player never again approached the level he showed in Catalonia, beginning a journey without return for different European teams, which include Milan, Ajax, Stoke City, Mainz and Alavés. Finally, this journey ended in 2019, when he headed to Major League Soccer to join the ranks of the Montreal Impact.

The figures do not lie. During his career, the Spanish striker of Croatian descent has scored 87 goals, of which 51 were scored defending Barcelona, ​​both his first team and his professional affiliate, Barca ‘B’. His first three courses as a footballer were the best of his career, but from the age of 20 his progression slowed inexplicably.