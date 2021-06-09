Robin Wright (‘In a Wild Place’): “You can get through a difficult time with the kindness of another person”

After several decades in the acting, Robin Wright made the leap to directing in the series ‘House of Cards’, where he was in charge of the realization of up to ten episodes. After that experience, the acclaimed actress of ‘The Princess Bride’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ directs his first feature film for the cinema, ‘In a wild place’, first film which also stars herself alongside Mexican actor Demián Bichir.

The film, which was presented at the last Sundance Film Festival, should have been released in theaters a long time ago, but like so many other productions, had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Now it finally reaches our screens and, on the occasion of the premiere in our country, we have had the privilege of talking with Wright and Bichir about the film and what it means to release it at this right moment with its message of empathy and solidarity in difficult times. For the actress and director, this project was deeply personal and therapeutic, but it was not without difficulties, as he tells us in the interview, which you can see below.

Travel in search of yourself

‘In a wild place’ tells the shocking story of a woman who seeks meaning in her existence by facing the immensity and hostility of nature in its purest form. After an indescribable tragedy, Edee (Wright) feels unable to connect with the world she knew and therefore decides to retreat alone to a remote mackerel in the imposing and ruthless landscape of the Rocky Mountains, thus disconnecting from the world and others. About to die and after being rescued by a local hunter (Bichir), Edee must find a way to learn to live again, finding in her savior a nexus of emotional union with the world, her past and herself.

Wright directs and stars in this movie written by Jesse Chatham and Erin Digman. She is accompanied as a co-star by Oscar and ALMA Awards nominee Demián Bichir (‘Weeds’, ‘The Nun’) in a cast that It also has the participation of Kim Dickens (‘Fear The Walking Dead’) as the sister of Wright’s character, who is also an executive producer on the film.

‘In a wild place’ opens in theaters on 11th of June.