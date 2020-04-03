Robin Williams the Dad Forever, back on the screens through YouTube | Instagram

The heirs of Robin Williams They launched a new YouTube channel dedicated to the actor, People reported.

He channel It is available from April 1, and it will be uploaded recordings They show off some of their stand-up routines, as well as interviews with their family and friends.

The project started as a partnership between Time life and the children of the famous in order to honor their work.

Every week there will be a video again, and there will be a break in late June; Among the contents that will also be shown will be great moments of the artist’s career and some works he did as a voice actor, such as the film by Disney Aladdin.

Among the videos that are already available are those with the title “Robin Williams Live on Broadway: Golf “,” Robin Williams Live on Broadway: Koko the Gorilla “,” Robin Williams Spark of Madnes “and an interview with Lewis Black about his friendship with the celebrity.

Williams passed away at age 63 in August 2014, after suffering dementia with Lewy bodies, a brain disease that affected his thinking, memory and motor control.

You are survived by your three children: Zak, 36 years old; Zelda, 30 years old; and Cody, 28, as well as his widow, Susan Schneider.

Also, in recent days it was revealed that the actor’s daughter, Zelda Williams thanks to the quarantine caused by the coronavirus, he took on the task of cleaning his house and his room, among his things he found some photographs quite surprising and at the same time of the most tender.

If you know good comedy, they will remember a great repertoire of movies starring Robin William who lost a few years ago but still remains one of the public’s favorite actors.

He actor it was one of the great comedians and actors from the United States after he killed himself in 2014, the world shuddered at the news.

