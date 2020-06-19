Robin Williams and the mystery of his death | .

Actor Robin Williams was also an American comedian and voice actor, winner of a Oscar award in the year of 1998 than some years ago he lost his life mysteriously they affirm some, which will be seen in their new documentary.

In a few days it will be five years since the protagonist’s death « Potato forever », which was one of the news that most shocked everyone.

And it wasn’t just the fact that passed away but because the actor took his own life, he hung himself in his own bedroom at 63 years old.

Robin Williams once said, « I think the people who have experienced the greatest sadness are the ones who always try the hardest to make others happy. Because they know firsthand what it is like to feel desolate and despondent and don’t want anyone else to feel like this. » pic.twitter.com/RRN2jZxmdn – Sébastien Mélières (@ SbastienMlires1)

June 13, 2020

Robin William is said to be suffering from depression, however the circumstances were somewhat unusual, perhaps that is why a documentary entitled Robin Williams: enter my mind, Marina Zenocih is the one who directed it and you can see it on HBO.

In the documentary you can learn some ideas about Your private life and some of the reasons why he took his own life and subsequently had many imitations around the world.

Although in the official version that has been handled, the actor made that decision after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’sHowever, according to the Chronicle portal, the documentary will address other possible issues that forced him to make that decision.

« He was running around the stage, you could see him, he was running around the stage and doing crazy things. And the cameras were confused because he didn’t follow the marks that were in the studio, » says Scott Marshall, son of famous producer Garry Marshall. « So my father hired a fourth cameraman and said, ‘Follow Robin.’ »

It is also said that since the movie the Club of the poets mu3rtos He suffered from various addictions, because of this he had to be admitted to a rehabilitation clinic.

Who would have thought that for Robin Williams it was a necessity almost like a narcotic the fact of having to make people laugh, as if it were something powerful that he could not avoid.

