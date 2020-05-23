The trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ of Christopher Nolan It was a new version of the character much more realistic, this without neglecting the essence of the hero and in this new version he showed us new characters that had not appeared before and were fundamental to the story, but one of them was going to have an important connection to a robin, since originally Rachel Dawes was going to be familiar to Dick grayson.

The character of Rachel Dawes firstly played by Katie Holmes and later by Maggie Gyllenhaal It was one of the great surprises within this trilogy, since he was shown to be a great love for Bruce Wayne, but curiously this character did not exist in the pages of DC Comics, so his closeness to Bruce was intrigued, in addition to being the first in discovering your identity.

Originally this character was going to have a connection with one of Batman’s greatest allies, since in the first draft of the script for ‘The Dark Knight’ it was stated that Rachel Dawes was going to be a relative of Dick Grayson, since he was going to mention that he had a family that was dedicated to acrobatics in a circus, that is, the Grayson family.

But as we saw, this did not appear in the final version, since it was decided to withdraw this reference, since Christopher Nolan did not want to raise expectations for fans about his future appearance, in addition to that at the time he did not know if he was going to make a third film and apparently this decision was quite successful, since one of the reticulations that Christian bale to return to the role of Batman was not having a Robin.

Although Dick Grayson was not part of this trilogy, we did have a reference to a Robin, specifically the role of John Blake interpreted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, himself who became the successor of the night knight at the end of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’.