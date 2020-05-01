The former Swedish tennis player Robin soderling, gave an interview to Sky Sports, where he analyzed all the current events in the world of tennis and got wet when he stated that Rafael Nadal is still the top favorite to win Roland Garros in September, ahead of other tennis players such as Dominic Thiem or Novak Djokovic. He also confessed which tennis player is more likely to finish with more Grand Slams.

For Soderling, Nadal remains the top seed to win the next Roland Garros: “The tournament will be played in September and it will be a completely new edition. Despite that, I still think that Rafa is the top favorite. If he reaches 100% his chances of winning the tournament are quite high. There is also a good group of tennis players they have their options such as Thiem or Djokovic, but Paris is Nadal’s territory. “

Eleven years from the day he managed to win Rafa at Roland Garros: “I can’t believe that eleven years have passed since the time I managed to beat Nadal at Roland Garros. This shows once again how good the Spaniard is in this territory. He managed to win for the first time in 2005, and almost fifteen years later he is still the rival to beat by everyone in the tournament. “

Who Will End More Grand Slams ?: “Rafa is more likely to win a Grand Slam this year or next than Roger, although the Swiss should never be underestimated. When everyone is retired, I think it will be Nadal or Djokovic who will end up with more Grand Slams.”

This break benefits two players: “If this break continues over time, I think it will help Rafa and Roger recover. This can help them further lengthen their sports careers. We will see when sport and tennis in particular return.”

The decision made by Roland Garros without asking the tennis players: “It is good that the organization of the tournament struggles so that it can be played, but it is very complicated that it happens. There were tournaments those weeks and I think it is unethical what they have done and I doubt very much if it could be played there. to have communicated it to the players, since they are the main ones involved in this, “concluded Soderling.

