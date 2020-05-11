The former tennis player and current Swedish Davis Cup captain, Robin soderlingIn recent days, he has been giving many interviews to talk about the current tennis situation and the possibilities that there are for the sport to return to normal in the middle of July. In addition, he spoke about his work in the top team competition in tennis and about the future of Swedish tennis.

-The former top ten see it very unlikely that tennis will return in July:

“The circuit would resume in mid-July and the Bastad tournament would be one of the first tournaments to take place. On second thought, I see very little possibility that many players and professionals on the circuit will travel to Sweden. Personally I see it as very complicated, but in the Life is never known. We will have to pay attention to what the ATP says in the coming days, “he said in statements collected in Helagotland.

-The Swedish players have been training behind closed doors for several weeks:

“Elias and Mikael have been training very well in Stockholm for several weeks. Eriksson will start this week in Gothenburg. Linstedt is in the United States and is handling the situation to the best of his ability. He is going to play his last season and has had some problems in form of injury in recent months. Everyone has managed to stay physically well after this tennis break that has affected all tennis players on the circuit. “

-Will the Davis Cup be played in Madrid at the end of the season?

“November is still quite far away, so I see possibilities that it can be played. I have no idea how the virus will develop in the following months. I don’t know if there will be a second wave of new infections, but if everything is controlled we could reach that A new normal that everyone is talking about. The Davis Cup is still running today, and it is in our heads to do our best in a tournament where we will do our best to play a good role. “

-Soderling signed as Davis Cup captain for two years:

“I am very happy to be a Davis Cup captain and I will do everything I can to achieve great things. I have currently signed for two years, but I am already starting to look at the best juniors to see if they could be ready to play for the team within three, four or five years. “

-Leo Borg is one of the most successful tennis players in Swedish tennis:

“Borg is currently training very hard and in recent days it has become official that he will belong to the Rafael Nadal Academy. I see it very unlikely that he could be on the Davis Cup team for November, because he is still very young and has He has to learn many things on the court. I have no doubt that in the future, he and Dahlberg will lead the team. They are two of the best promises we have in Swedish tennis, “concluded Soderling, who is currently in Stockholm.

