Robin.io platform on QCT servers accelerates cloud native transformation

Ecosystem significantly reduces infrastructure and operational costs for 5G service providers

SAN JOSÉ, California, July 03, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global provider of data center solutions, has announced the launch of the IronCloud – Robin Cloud platform, the latest addition to its suite of 5G solutions.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005462/es/

The collaboration between QCT and Robin helps clients accelerate their cloud-native transformations. The solution uses Robin.io’s MDCAP (Multi-Data Center Automation Platform) and CNP (Cloud Native Platform) platform, a complete bare-metal platform enhanced with Kubernetes and service orchestration, perfect for mobile enterprises for 5G applications and MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing). The solution harmonizes containers and virtual machines, enabling unprecedented resource sharing with ease-of-use, unified workflows, and lifecycle automation with proven results for clients in reducing both capital and cost expenditures. operating costs. All of this can be implemented on QCT servers using scalable 3rd generation Intel Xeon processors.

To accelerate cloud-native transformations, QCT and Robin have developed a centralized automation platform using network acceleration technologies and lifecycle management, automation, and orchestration best practices. The result is an optimized solution that, using cloud-native infrastructure for telecom workloads, supports both virtual machines and containers on the same shared resource cluster from regional data centers to the very edge of the network. Operators and enterprises can reliably achieve the high performance and low latency required by cloud-native 5G applications (i.e., Core, RAN, and CDN). This partnership reduces network deployment and management challenges while ensuring an optimized and cost-effective infrastructure.

Read more

The IronCloud – Robin Cloud platform features the following scalable 3rd generation Intel Xeon processor-based servers:

“Lifecycle management and automation are essential to reducing 5G infrastructure and operational costs,” explains Mike Yang, president of QCT. “Through this agreement with Robin.io, we have created an automated cloud-native platform, IronCloud, for our joint customers to reduce the time to market for 5G applications,” adds Yang.

“Our partners are creating optimized, high-performance, automated solutions that accelerate the path to cloud-native 5G applications,” said Keate Despain, director of the Intel Network Builders & Ecosystem program. “The IronCloud – Robin Cloud platform is a solution that will allow companies to offer a complete 5G service delivery network and a native cloud platform, while ensuring cost containment,” continues Despain.

“Cloud native technology offers proven benefits in the economics of 5G,” says Partha Seetala, CEO and founder of Robin.io. “Our trusted partnerships with QCT and Intel have enabled the development of an open, extensible, production-ready platform suitable for deployment and lifecycle management. It is a complete stack for telecommunications networks, with capabilities both virtual (VNF) and cloud-native (CNF) networks offering the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry, “concludes Seetala.”

About QCT

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solutions provider that combines the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a variety of industry leaders to solve data center design and operational challenges. next generation. QCT serves cloud service providers, telcos, and companies running public, hybrid, and private clouds. QCT’s parent company is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. Www.qct.io

About Robin.io

Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, offers products that automate the deployment, scaling and lifecycle management of network and data-intensive applications and for 5G service chains at the edge, the kernel and the RAN. The Robin platform is used globally by companies such as BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Saber, and USAA. Robin.io is based in Silicon Valley, California. More information at www.robin.io and Twitter: robin4K8S.

Intel, the Intel logo, and all other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its affiliates. All other names and brands can be claimed as the property of others.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005462/en/

Contacts

Media

Danny Chang (QCT)

Danny_Chang@quantatw.com

Robert Cathey (Cathey.co for Robin.io)

robert@cathey.co