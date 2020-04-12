VaDeadline report that Disney + has started development of a new hybrid live-action and CG remake of‘Robin Hood’, which will have the direction of Carlos Lpez Estrada (‘Blindspotting’) and a script by Kari Granlund (‘La dama y el vagabundo’).

The 1973 animated classic was a musical comedy featuring anthropomorphic animals in the roles of the Robin Hood characters. The film was directed by Wolfgang Reithermana from the following story by Larry Clemmons:

King Ricardo Corazon de Len had left for the Holy Land in the crusades and during his absence, his brother, Juan Sin Tierra took advantage to usurp the throne of England. Exploiting the people to the fullest with harsh laws and heavy taxes, the only hope left to the poor was in Robin Hood, a bandit persecuted by authority and idolized by the people as a hero since, hidden with his inseparable friend Little John In Sherwood Forest, his main activity was to rob the rich and give it to the poor.

Produced by Justin Springer (‘Dumbo’), we are talking about a story based on the popular legend of the same name and adapted on many occasions for the big screen. For example, in 2010 under the direction of Ridley Scotty the leading role of Russell Crowe, or more recently, already in 2018 with a film directed by Otto Bathursty starring Taron Egertony and Jamie Foxx.