Robin Givens: Who is Mike Tyson’s ex-wife?

Robin Givens is known for her acting career, but her personal life has also made headlines in the media. In the late 1980s, the now 56-year-old actress had her name in the tabloids amid her high-profile divorce from heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Givens has spent decades trying to get over the drama with her ex-husband, but a new biopic about Tyson has her reliving parts of her painful past once again.

Here’s what you need to know about Robin Givens:

1. Robin Givens dropped out of graduate school to pursue his acting career

Givens attended several prestigious schools before focusing on acting. He graduated from New Rochelle Academy in New York at age 15, then studied medicine at Sarah Lawrence College and graduated at age 19, according to People.

Givens was later accepted to Harvard for graduate school, but dropped out after two years to pursue a career in acting. One of her first acting roles was on Bill Cosby’s “The Cosby Show” in 1985. The following year she would land a starring role in the ABC sitcom “Head of the Class,” according to IMDB. Givens has enjoyed a steady acting career for over 30 years, most recently on the television series “Riverdale” and “Ambitions.”

2. Robin Givens’ marriage to Mike Tyson ended on Valentine’s Day in 1989

During his “Head of the Clas” heyday, Givens began a relationship with world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The couple married in February 1988, but the marriage was short-lived. Just eight months after exchanging vows with her husband, Givens filed for divorce and alleged that Tyson physically abused her, according to People. While Givens accused her ex of physically and mentally harming her and said he was “afraid” of her temper, Tyson claimed that she tricked him into getting married by telling him she was pregnant, according to a 1989 Associated Press report.

As part of the divorce settlement, Tyson was awarded ownership of the exes’ $ 4 million real estate in Bernardsville, NJ, while Givens left the marriage with jewelry, several cars and an undisclosed amount of money.

In 1997, Givens had a brief second marriage to tennis instructor Svetozar Marinkovic.

3. Robin Givens once dated Michael Jordan and Howard Stern

Before getting involved with Tyson, Givens had another famous athlete boyfriend. She reportedly once dated NBA star Michael Jordan, and her ex-husband wasn’t happy about it. According to the New York Post, Tyson once approached Jordan at a Chicago restaurant dinner and called him about dating his ex-wife.

Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka, defensive end Richard Dent and boxing promoter Don King witnessed Tyson’s confrontation with the basketball legend, according to Tyson’s expert Rory Holloway’s book, “Taming the Beast : The Untold Story of Mike Tyson ”.

At the time, Tyson was still infuriated by his split from the Hollywood star and became emotional after drinking several Long Island iced teas.

“I’m telling the waiter to dilute his drinks because I see where this is going,” Holloway wrote of Tyson. Mike looks at Michael Jordan from across the table. He says, ‘Hey, do you think I’m stupid? I know you fuck with my p… h. Jordan looks like he just saw a ghost. “I know you messed with her,” says Mike. … Jordan, it’s obvious that he just wants to get up and run. You don’t want to be a part of this. It was a circus that night. Don King trying to change the subject. John and I trying to hold on to Mike. Mike tells everyone that he is going to catch Jordan. Jordan is dressed smart as always and can’t get out of there fast enough. “

Givens also once dated radio host Howard Stern. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, she revealed that the radio legend “was a magnificent lover… like, incredible”.

4. Robin Givens has 2 children

According to IMDB, Givens suffered a miscarriage while married to Tyson, but became the mother of two boys.

In 1993, Givens adopted her first child, Buddy, as a single mother. In 1999, she gave birth to a second child, William “Billy” Jensen, who was fathered by her longtime partner, tennis player Murphy Jensen, according to People.

5. Robin Givens recently directed his first movie

While Givens has been in front of the cameras as a model and actress for decades, she recently went behind the scenes as a director. She told Page Six she has three movies in the works for the Lifetime Network, including her 2020 directorial debut, “Ann Rules’ A Murder to Remember.”

He also directed the original BET film “Favorite Son,” as well as several episodes of “Riverdale.” About her career as a director, Givens told the outlet: “My dream was to go to work and not go to do my hair and do my makeup.”

