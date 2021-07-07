Robin Givens joins Batwoman season 3 in a key role

The CW has recruited a familiar face from the series “Riverdale” to join the cast of the third season of “Batwoman”. As we read in Deadline, the actress Robin givens He will appear as a series regular when new episodes of the DC series kick off this fall.

Givens will join the cast of “Batwoman” as Jada jet, a name that is not new because it sounded in a casting description that we brought you a few days ago, when we also reported that appearance of Renee Montoya in the series.

This character is now officially described as a powerful CEO who runs her own company, Jet Industries. Jada is described as “passionate and hardworking”, who also “worked her way through the ups and downs of life to climb to the top.” Despite her success, Jada has a “deep past” that once forced her to give up her firstborn. Nonetheless, she is still very protective of her “impetuous” son. Jada may have a good heart, but “she will do whatever it takes to protect her family.”

It is possible that Jada Jet’s name is a reference to the comic book character Jezebel Jet, a love interest for Bruce Wayne who first appeared during Grant Morrison’s Batman run in 2006. As a child, Jezebel was kidnapped by the organization. Black Glove and sold to Mtamban President Jacob Nkele, who had Jezebel’s mother executed and began raising her as his own. Years later, Jezebel took control of Mtamba for herself.

However, when this casting sounded days ago for the first time, it began to speculate with the idea that perhaps it could be (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Ryan Wilder’s mother, especially after the great revelation she made at the end of the second season of the series (END SPOILER).

Givens appeared in several episodes of “Riverdale” as Sierra McCoy, a role she reprized in the Katy Keene spinoff of The CW. In the 90s, she starred in the role of Darlene Merriman on the ABC series and will reprise the character in the upcoming HBO Max reboot. Some of his big screen credits include co-starring in 1992’s “Boomerang,” opposite Eddie Murphy, and his appearance in Chris Rock’s “Head of State,” in 2003.

The third season of “Batwoman” will premiere on October 13 on The CW.

