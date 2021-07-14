Roberto Tapia reveals how was his pleasant meeting with ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán

Roberto tapia is giving something to talk about in an interview he gave to a YouTube channel where he assured that he sang for Joaquín Guzmán Loera “El Chapo”And several members of the Gulf Cartel.

In a talk with fellow singer Ernesto Barajas, the Mexican regional interpreter recounted how his meeting with the Sinaloan capo was.

“He is a person, in my experience, one of the humblest I’ve ever met in my life. If we take the character into account, because a person who has that kind of power, money, you normally imagine that they are arrogant people, that you can’t even say hello to them when you don’t know them. But it is quite the opposite“, He said.

“He is one of the most educated people I have ever met. Many will be able to say ‘you are güey what you say’, but I don’t care, mother, what they say because I talk about my experience. If others had another experience, each one. Always a cool person with me ”, he assured.

Best friend of the actor Rafael Amaya he was impressed by the manners of the drug lord.

Finally, Tapia asserted that “El Chapo” was surprised by the “El hijo de la Tuna” corrido, which is inspired by the life of the drug trafficker.

