With more than 35,000 deaths from coronavirus in Spain, an absolute chaos in the official figures of cases and victims and a direct responsibility for the delay in taking measures to stop the pandemic until the famous 8-M passed, the PSOE is dedicated on its social networks to attack the Government of the Community from Madrid. And there are people who cannot be fooled. One of them is Roberto Soldado, Granada player and former Real Madrid player, among others.

The Valencian striker was allied with Ayuso a few days ago to portray Pablo Iglesias on the subject of meals for children in need, and now he has stepped out on social networks to dismantle the lies of the PSOE, which he has spread on his social networks the following message: «The Government of the Community of Madrid, example of ineffective and irresponsible management in the face of the Covid crisis. We protect Madrid ».

“It is easier to deceive people, than to convince them that they have been deceived” (Mark Twain) https://t.co/CPgW8BlcU4 – Roberto Soldado (@ R9Soldado) May 8, 2020

Could not contain Roberto Soldado, mentioning that tweet from the PSOE has quoted a phrase from Mark Twain in which it comes to slide that the Government is deceiving the Spanish population and specifically Madrid: “It is easier to deceive people, than to convince them that they have been deceived”.

The PSOE, which on numerous occasions has demanded to silence criticism of its management of the health crisis, at the first change has not hesitated to go on the attack against political rivals. A few dates ago, Pedro Sánchez himself made a play on words asking for a “de-escalation of political tension”, arguing that “the unity of the Spanish is the example.” All this has caused Soldado to have exploded, and it is not the first time, as it exploded weeks ago on its social networks against the social communist government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias.