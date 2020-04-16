If anything has become clear during these weeks of battle against the coronavirus, it is that there are many public figures who are no longer hiding and who are very contrary to the management of the social communist government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias. In the world of soccer, voices against leaders have been diverse. The last to use their social networks to charge against them has been Roberto Soldado, Granada player and it is from Real Madrid or Valencia, among others.

The veteran Valencian striker has not been able to hold on and after a tweet in which the PSOE boasts of the measures taken to fight against the Covid-19, it has decided to respond in a concise, simple but very direct way: “Please!”. Along with the message, several very eloquent emoticons of a man raising his hands to his head. The Andalusian team’s battering ram answers the false statement of the party led by Pedro Sánchez, which said the following, taking refuge in the last CIS: «97.3% of the public supports the measures adopted by the Government to stop the Covid crisis- 19 ».

Please!!! 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/gJ6H4oAXCt – Roberto Soldado (@ R9Soldado) April 15, 2020

It is not the first time that Soldado has been critical of the Social Communist government of Sánchez e Iglesias. A month ago, he also used his official Twitter profile to blame the government for the lack of rigid measures to combat the pandemic: «Here … step by step and wasting time. It is seen that they do not have enough, to see if they are effective ».

His criticism thus joins those of other players, former players or coaches such as Pepe Reina, Salva Ballesta, Lopetegui or Clemente, that they have openly charged against the management of the coronavirus crisis by the Government, which still does not take effective measures to defeat Covid-19.