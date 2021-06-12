Roberto Sandoval is linked to the process for improper exercise of functions

TEPIC, Nayarit.

A control judge linked the former governor of Nayarit Roberto Sandoval to the process, for his alleged responsibility in the crime of improper exercise of functions and set a 4-month period for the complementary investigation as a precautionary measure.

The hearing to link to the process lasted just over seven hours at the Regional Center for Criminal Justice in Tepic.

After the arrest of the former governor last Sunday in Nuevo León along with his daughter by federal forces for the crimes of operations with resources of illicit origin, on Monday the Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office executed a second arrest warrant for the crime of improper exercise of functions and Embezzlement to the detriment of the Investment and Reinvestment Fund for the creation and support of social enterprises in the State of Nayarit for an approximate amount of 83 million pesos.

The judge considered the evidence presented sufficient to be linked to the process.

The former state president must remain in preventive prison at CEFERESO N.4 El Rincon.

It should be noted that this is the first of three files that the Nayarit State Prosecutor’s Office has against the former president.