Like other entrepreneurs in Mexico, such as Carlos Slim, the actor and hotelier Roberto Palazuelos does not intend to fire his employees amidst the pandemic of coronavirusAlthough he acknowledged that the situation has indeed been complicated.

He “Black Diamond” offered an interview to the program The sun rises where he spoke not only of how he is facing this contingency, but also of other adversities that he has overcome in his hotels, located in Tulum (Quintana Roo), such as hurricanes and the influenza epidemic AH1N1.

“It is affecting very hard because there are more than 400 employees and we must all have them, because they have all been with us for years”, he pointed.

“Everybody is entering to do maintenance work, brigades are entering to varnish, to paint, to do all kinds of things that we don’t normally do at this time of year,” he explained.

However, where Palazuelos has had to make some modifications is in the salaries of his employees, since he shares the idea that in situations like the current pandemic, they cannot be paid in full.

“I also think that the salary can not be paid in full, that is, our employees, who are part of us, have also made us unemployed, discounting some days that they support us, and others doing certain jobs that are not in their field. “

Despite the situation, Palazuelos believes that times of crisis always bring good things.

“This is not the first time that I have suffered a situation like thisSome hurricanes hit me before and they sent me to the bank, also terrible and we managed to get ahead and also in 2009 the H1N1 pandemic because it practically broke the state of Quintana Roo. Throughout 2009 and 2010 there was no tourism and it was there in those crises, I want to share this with everyone, crises bring problems and that makes better things be done, ”he said.

According to Palazuelos, due to that AH1N1 influenza crisis, one of his hotels went bankrupt, but as a result of that situation, a more successful project was born.

For the businessman and actor, there are only two alternatives in situations like the current one: “Either you sink and you get depressed, you get fat and you see how your businesses fall apart or you get positive and take advantage of the running of the bulls.”

Through his Instragram account, the “Black Diamond” has also shared some messages related to the way he faces the pandemic.

In his most recent Instagram post he wrote: “While this hard experience is happening I am getting in shape by training 2 times a day. I keep a healthy mind in a healthy body. I am a man who grows in crisis, I plan to come out stronger from this, as soon as this ends I will go out to work for Mexico, to generate employment and to do my bit to reactivate the economy. I embrace my brothers from all over the world and I ask God to free us soon and bless us with his infinite forgiveness. Strength, faith, love and a lot of discipline ”.

In another publication, he highlighted the way in which the coronavirus crisis has been beneficial for nature and for family life.

“And suddenly the pollution of the seas, rivers and skies stopped. People turned to see the father and the Families united, we all realized that we are one race and today we are given the opportunity of a new direction, a great world crisis that will give rise to a new order, after this we have already nothing will be the same, never forget God and please stay home. “