The Mexican pitcher Roberto Osuna will play with the Red Devils in the Mexican League Baseball Professional.

Roberto Osuna who some time ago was informed that he had signed with the Anaheim Angels, which was missing, now I hope to be 100% healthy to return to professional baseball with a view to returning to the MLB.

There was a great intrigue of knowing which team he was going to play with and when or if he was going to do it this season of the season. Mexican League.

Here the report:

THE CAKE CHERRY 💣 Owner of 155 saves in #MLB, and 10 years after making his debut in @LigaMexBeis, Sinaloan Roberto Osuna will play this summer at @DiablosRojosMX. Osuna, who seeks to return to MLB, joins a plethora of figures that arrive at # LMB. # LaCasaDelRey pic.twitter.com/A7nuRJBNQ3 – PureBeisbol (@Beisbolpuro) May 10, 2021

Roberto Osuna Who comes from having an operation, was amazing in a Try Out that he had against several teams a few months ago, he has experience as a closer, it is not ruled out that they sign him to try to revive his glory days in the Big leagues.

The Mexican could not throw what was expected in the 2020 Major Leagues, in about 4 innings he scored a 2.05 ERA in 4 games. Ozuna has the quality of a closer both in the regular season and in the playoffs, injuries have not allowed him to continue growing in the MLB.