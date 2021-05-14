Roberto Osuna will be the closer of the Red Devils of Mexico

The Mexican Roberto Osuna will be the official closer of the Red Devils of Mexico for the 2021 season of the Mexican Baseball League.

The Red Devils did not know if they were going to have the experienced closer for this season, but since he was not in health with time and neither did he get an MLB team, he confirmed his participation and brings the most important role that a reliever can have. .

Through a press conference the leader of the Red Devils, Miguel Ojeda, confirmed that Roberto Osuna will be the team’s closer.

Here the video:

It’s no secret that the Diablos have other good-caliber relievers who can close out games, such as Jumbo Díaz, Arquimedes Caminero, etc.

It should be noted that depending on how he arises in the Mexican League with the Red Devils then the doors will open to him to return to the Major Leagues, where at the time he had great projections as a closer for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mexican could not throw what was expected in the 2020 Major Leagues, in about 4 innings he scored a 2.05 ERA in 4 games. Ozuna has the quality of a closer both in the regular season and in the playoffs, injuries have not allowed him to continue growing in the MLB.

After he went to the Houston Astros, his career fell into decline.