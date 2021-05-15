Roberto Osuna returned with the Red Devils in the Mexican League

The Mexican Roberto Osuna dressed in the uniform of the Red Devils 10 years later in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

Osuna, who failed to pitch in the 2021 Major League Baseball season despite trying to pitch in several showcases to return to organized baseball, finally signed with the Red Devils to play the ball in the LMB.

Today, May 14, he was in charge of opening the game for the Devils Y Roberto Osuna he hung up the zero showing himself in good condition upon his return to the Mexican baseball organization.

The present campaign of the LMB promises a lot of competitiveness, that is why the right-hander must be in his best physical condition to compete both personally and collectively with the Red Devils.

Here is the report:

. @ RobertoOsuna1 after 10 years he returned to shoot with the @DiablosRojosMX opened the game and hung up the zero. pic.twitter.com/nbzHJzAjmk – Enrique Gutiérrez (@henrygutierrezp) May 15, 2021

The first impression of the Mexican pitcher was very good. It will remain on your part the performance that you manage to show during the campaign of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).