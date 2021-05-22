Roberto Osuna debuted in the LMB 2021 with notable relief

The experienced Mexican pitcher, Roberto Osuna, made his debut on Friday with the Red Devils of Mexico in the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB), showing why they brought him to this tournament.

The Red Devils Mexico beat Yasiel Puig’s El Águila de Veracruz and this team’s victory sealed it Roberto Osuna with his specialty, registering a very good start on his return to the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball.

Roberto Osuna, pitched blank in the last inning on his return to with the Devils, striking out two and thus ensuring the first victory of the LMB 2021.

👹 In a masterful way @ RobertoOsuna1 closed the 🚪 and in the reunion with our fans at the @HarpEstadio we took the victory. 🏟️ # SerieRoja 🔴 # Vamo8D1ablos ⚾️ @ Aeromexico 🍫 pic.twitter.com/5K2dayjWzC – DiablosRojosMX (@DiablosRojosMX) May 22, 2021

Without a doubt, that Red Devils have a pitcher like Osuna It is a very great privilege, since this right-hander has a great experience in Major League Baseball and will want to translate it into the LMB.

Also, this game between Devils and El Águila, not only had the presence of an ex-MLB like Osuna, Yasiel Puig also played for Veracruz, who had a 4-3 match in his debut in the Mexican League from Baseball.