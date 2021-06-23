Roberto Martínez’s records in 1,000 days with Belgium

06/23/2021 at 5:52 PM CEST

.

Roberto Martinez breaks records with the “golden generation” of Belgian football after 1,000 days in charge of the Red Devils. With the victory on Monday against Finland (0-2) on the third day of the Eurocup, Martinez adds 46 victories and 4 defeats (Spain, France, Swiss and England) in almost five years with the national team, the highest number of triumphs for a coach in the history of Belgium in the same period.

Only the Belgian surpasses him Guy thys (1922-2003), who won 49 victories in more than thirteen years and in two different periods with the Red Devils: the first 45 were achieved between 1976 and 1989 and the last 4 between 1990 and 1991. However, Martinez has directed to Belgium in 59 games, so far, and the Belgian coach did it in 114 in total.

Roberto Martinez, which on Sunday will be measured in the round of 16 of the Eurocup on Seville against an opponent yet to be determined, would tie in the absolute record with Thys Yes Belgium reaches the semi-finals of the tournament and would surpass him if the Red Devils from Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard Y Romelu lukaku champions are proclaimed.

But the victory before Finland also hides other records and records for Belgium, first in the ranking of national teams FIFA. In addition to giving the pass to the eighth as leaders to the Red Devils, marks the first time the Belgians have won all three of their group stage matches in a Eurocup, where his best performance is still the final he lost in 1980 in Rome against Germany western (2-1).

“We are the only European team that comes from chaining two group phases in the big tournaments (2018 World Cup and current Eurocup) with nine points out of nine, “he said Martinez in his analysis of the group stage, questioned in the press room for a game deemed not very precious against the Nordics.

The coach, who repeatedly sounds like a possible signing for big clubs, renewed last year and has a contract with Belgium until after Qatar World Cup November 2022, to which Lukaku I would arrive with 29 years and De Bruyne Y Hazard with 31. But before he has a European Championship ahead in which the Belgians have real options to proclaim themselves champions, after the bronze of Russia.

“Roberto Martínez continues to write his name in golden letters in the great history of Belgian football,” said the Belgian French-speaking public radio television RTBF after the victory against Denmark, a triumph before that of Finland, which converted Martinez in the only selector in the history of Belgium in getting nine victories in big tournaments.