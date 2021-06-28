Roberto Martínez, with the confidence of the Belgian Federation until the next World Cup in Qatar 2022

06/28/2021 at 12:44 PM CEST

.

The Belgian coach, Roberto Martinez, has the full confidence of the Belgian Football Federation until the next World Cup in Qatar 2022. The Spanish has led the Red Devils to third place in the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and has classified them for the quarterfinals in the Eurocup and from the Federation they have it clear: “I assure you, there is no doubt about that, at all”.

The federative sources believe that the Catalan coach, whose name sounds in recent years when there are movements on the bench of a large club, he would remain in his position even if Belgium wins the European Championship: “There, surely the great teams would knock on the door with insistence and solid arguments. But even in that hypothesis, which we all hope, I think he would stay to finish the job and reap the rewards.”.

The rewards dreamed of at the Royal Belgian Union of Football-Association Societies (URBSFA) go through “to chain here a medal, a victory in the League of Nations and a medal in the World Cup for a year and a half”, which would be added to the Russian bronze already achieved, a metal that earned him, among other things, the distinction as an illustrious citizen of the town of Waterloo where he resides with his wife, Beth, and their two daughters, 2 and 7 years old.

“And above all he is deeply attached to his group, with which he has forged exceptional ties”, added from the Federation on the relationship between Balaguer and the “golden generation” of Belgian football, with stars such as Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Yannick Carrasco or Axel Witsel.

“Roberto has a contract until 2022, including the Qatar World Cup, and I am almost sure that he will fulfill it until the end. The test has already begun to prepare for the September matches”, adds the manager about the coach, who renewed his contract with Belgium in 2020.

Leading the national team since 2016

Martínez, 47, took over the Red Devils team in 2016, after having passed through Swansea City, which he made champion of the English third division; for Wigan, where he left with the first English Cup in the club’s history; and finally by Everton, where he met a young Romelu Lukaku, now the top scorer in Belgian history.

With the victory in the second round of the European Championship this Sunday against Portugal, the current European champions, Martínez has 47 victories, 9 draws and 4 defeats with Belgium, the first team in the FIFA rankings. Those numbers make him the Belgium coach with the most wins in the same stage in five years and leave him two wins behind the absolute record of Guy Thys (1922-2003), who won 49 wins in thirteen years and in two different periods: the The first 45 were achieved between 1976 and 1989 and the last 4 between 1990 and 1991.

The French-speaking public radio and television underlines that the recognition of the Catalan coach is “unanimous at all levels of the Federation” and “also in the ranks of the media”, where the usual portrait of the coach is that of a solid professional on the bench and loved in the locker room, cordial in dealing with the press, with whom he speaks in English, and discreet outside of football. Belgium, whose best record in a European Championship was the 1980 final that they lost in Rome against Germany, will face Italy in the quarter-final on Friday in Munich..