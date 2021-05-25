Roberto Martínez, on Tottenham’s list

05/25/2021 at 2:04 PM CEST

The coach of Belgium, Roberto Martinez, He would be on the list that Tottenham manages for his bench together with the Brighton coach, Graham potter, and the former from Leipzig, Ralf rangnick.

The Spanish coach would have commented with his friends about his interest in managing a club again after the European Championship. The Spaniard, who has led Belgium to the top of the FIFA world rankings, is one of the most likely candidates, although Tottenham is struggling to find Mourinho’s replacement. Could not convince Nagelsman and also found that Brendan rogers, from Leicester, declined the offer.

At 47 years old, Roberto Martinez He has built a successful coaching career for the Belgium national team. In addition, he is an old acquaintance of English football, having been on the benches of Swansea, Wigan and Everton.