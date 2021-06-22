Roberto Marcora defeated tennis player Filippo Baldi in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

The Italian tennis player Roberto Marcora, number 192 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3 and 7-5 in an hour and twenty-five minutes to Italian Filippo Baldi, number 306 of the ATP, in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to access the Wimbledon Championship.

Baldi managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while Marcora, for his part, managed it 5 times. In addition, Marcora had a 59% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 66% of the service points, while his rival obtained a 62% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 51% of the service points. serve points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.