Roberto Mancini sees the Italian National Team “forced” to win the final

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach, praised his players for reaching the final of the Eurocup this Sunday in Wembley against England, but stressed that, at this point, it is necessary to return with the trophy.

“Reaching a final is not easy, you have to play it with concentration, but with joy, because it is football. You cannot come to the game with tension, but with the desire to have fun,” Mancini said in an interview published by UEFA.

“If you want to go to the end you must adapt to different situations, you cannot think that you are going to win a European Championship or a World Cup dominating,” he added.

Congratulations to Italy and to all those who support you from other countries. This European Championship has confirmed the resurgence of Italian football, and that is very good news for this sport. Good luck in the final pic.twitter.com/a4frOOHo5m – AC Milan (@ACMilanGoleador) July 6, 2021

“I am proud of what we did, it was not easy. Getting here is an achievement, but now it will be only if we win on Sunday. In the end, winning the final will count,” recalled the Italian coach.

Italy will fight for the second Eurocup of their history against host England, a physical team, prepared and supported by the fans of Wembley.