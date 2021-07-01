Roberto Leal’s reaction after Pablo Díaz won the jackpot that thrills on Twitter

Roberto Leal and Pablo Díaz, in ‘Pasapalabra’. (Photo: ANTENA 3)

Pablo Díaz has succeeded. The contestant from Pasapalabra has won the jackpot of the Antena 3 program: 1,828,000 euros. Díaz, who has been trying to win the long-awaited award for a year, has moved all the spectators but, above all, the presenter of the format, Roberto Leal.

Throughout the afternoon, Antena 3 has reigned among the main trends on Twitter. First because of the special they have done to the Tenerife contestant, then because of the program and the expected victory of Pablo and to finish the visit to El Hormiguero.

In the networks, however, one of the most commented moments has been the reaction of Roberto Leal, whose tears have moved everyone a lot.

