Roberto Leal sweeps by publishing his reaction to the success of Pablo Díaz: he did not appear on television

It was almost 23:00 this past Thursday and Pablo Díaz, after 260 uninterrupted programs, managed to win the pot of 1,828,000 euros by completing the Pasapalabra rosco.

His triumph moved Spain, who experienced Pablo’s victory almost as their own. From 8:00 p.m., when the special began, until his visit to El Hormiguero ended, the man from Tenerife managed to move everyone and became the most watched thing on television.

Many asked Roberto Leal, the presenter of Pasapalabra, how he lived the moment in which Díaz hit the letter ‘X’ and took the boat, since all his reaction was not broadcast on television as he was focused on the contestant.

To respond to viewers and show that part, Leal has posted a video of a camera focused on him. After Diaz hit the last letter, you can see how even the presenter bites his lip before shouting a yes at the top of his lungs and celebrating it by putting his hands to his head.

At the moment, Leal was emotional and had to wipe her tears. It was not be for lowerly. After a few seconds, she quickly went to hug Diaz, although this has already been broadcast on television.

“When many of you asked me yesterday what I felt at that moment … It was this,” the Andalusian wrote. His publication on Twitter has more than 65,000 likes and 8,800 shares.

