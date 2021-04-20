Roberto Leal proposes Raúl Gómez as the next contestant of ‘Your face sounds to me’

Raúl Gómez returned to Pasapalabra to help Pablo Díaz accumulate as many seconds as possible with Cristina Pedroche, her teammate, something she achieved by winning on the Music Track this Monday.

The protagonist of Maraton Man already participated in the contest in October last year from Antena 3, where he was moved by a song from the musical test, getting injured in one of the dance steps.

But Gómez, with the lesson learned, but with the rhythm in the body, he couldn’t help but celebrate his victory dancing against Carlos Marco, getting 5 seconds of time to help his contestant.

“I do not know what can come out of here, I warn people at home,” warned Roberto Leal Before giving the first clue to Gómez and Marco: “It is the tune of a television series, I am not saying that this is the clue”, said the presenter.

After a few seconds of music, the singer was the first to press the button, but he made a face of not knowing what it was about: “It’s not from my time. I’m going to say Sesame Street, but just to say something”he admitted.

Raúl Gómez and Carlos Marco, in ‘Pasapalabra’ ATRESMEDIA

After failing the answer, the rebound went to the protagonist of Maraton Man: “This series marked me a lot, I grew up with it and thanks to his two characters, many of our time fell in love, “he said.

“It was a song that was sung in the yard when there was love. The series was like Love Island, but in another less sweet place, it was not in the Canary Islands. It was Juana and Sergio“replied Gomez, who immediately began to dance after getting the answer right.

The Barcelona native got off his chair and toured the entire Pasapalabra set dancing and celebrating his victory. When he sat down again, he pointed to the series of drawings from the 80s that “they played volleyball and when a couple had chemistry in class, they would sing that song,” he recalled.

Raúl Gómez, in ‘Pasapalabra’ ATRESMEDIA

The host of the program pointed out: “We already have an age Raúl …”. Pedroche, for his part, stated that “you sing very well, you are teaching or something”, while Leal exclaimed: “Raúl Gómez has to be in the next edition of Your face sounds to me!”.