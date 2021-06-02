“Roberto Leal introduced me to his baby and I had a hard time, he was the son of my enemy …”

The Resistance received this Tuesday the visit of Gorka Otxoa, who attended the program to present his new series, Paraíso, which premieres on Movistar on June 4, and where it shares a cast with Macarena García and Iñaki Ardanaz, among others.

But Broncano wanted to compliment his guest and pointed out that “You are the typical one who says that you seem very nice: You know it, right? You like me”. The actor replied that “apparently the subject sneaks …”.

“Who do you think falls even better than you?” asked the presenter, to which Otxoa replied: “It’s complicated, I can’t think of anyone”, a response that provoked laughter at the Arlequín theater in Madrid, where La Resistencia is recorded.

Gorka Otxoa and Broncano, in ‘La Resistencia’. MOVISTAR

The host of the program proposed to Roberto Leal: “He’s the fucking master and majestic. Besides, he sings and dances and I don’t …”the guest stated. Broncano commented that “he introduced me to his son the other day.”

“What a time, I didn’t know what to do. She brought her one-month-old baby to me and, at that moment, I was holding my enemy’s childIt looked like an ancient Greek novel, “said the presenter.

And he added that “the boy is also very funny, very handsome. I cradled him a little and gave him back to Roberto.” He concluded by remembering that “I told him: You have also beaten me in this and I am not going to leave anything good in the world …“.