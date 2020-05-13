Roberto Leal (Alcalá de Guadaíra, 40 years old) is on a streak. In 2017, TVE took him off the set of España Directo to present the triumphant return of Operación Triunfo. Now jump to Atresmedia become a star signing. He will be in charge of one of the television returns that has raised the most expectations in recent times, that of the iconic Pasapalabra. The media group took the rights after losing them Mediaset in a long legal battle with the British producer ITV. Leal’s debut shooting definitions on the Rosco can be seen this Wednesday in prime time (next week he goes to his usual hours, Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m.). Next Wednesday also resumes the galas of the current edition of Operación Triunfo, which had to be interrupted for 10 weeks due to the health crisis of covid-19.

Question. How does it feel to be the man of the moment on television?

Answer. I’m scared of men of the moment and fashion presenters and such, but you can’t have that false modesty. I admit that I am living a very beautiful moment.

P. A hectic quarantine will have passed.

R. Imagine with all this news, the calls … It was a roller coaster. And then not being able to go out and speak directly to people … It was sometimes not stressful, but quite intense.

P. Has the experience presenting the return of OT served you now?

R. Totally. You face a format that people already know, which can be good on the one hand but, on the other, it requires you to live up to and reinvent yourself. You cannot be a clone of what was already there, otherwise they won’t call you. The learning that presenting a format like OT gave me, in which people were with the magnifying glass on, already serves as a callback to face another program that returns home. Each program is a world, but I already had that callus and I have pulled it.

P. How do you make the viewer forget about Christian Gálvez?

R. I neither want nor believe that the viewer will forget Christian Gálvez, because he is a great professional and is part of the history of Pasapalabra, like Silvia Jato, Constantino Romero or Jaime Cantizano. The presenter here is important, but above it is the format. People have to find the program they wanted.

P. What did they offer you at Atresmedia that was not on TVE?

R. I have been very happy on TVE. But in this profession some doors are opened and others are closed. I had a great opportunity with Pasapalabra and the possibility of having a long chain project. I look at everything, my moment, my family, my future, and it was a safe bet, I have had no doubts in that regard.

P. The question Pablo Motos asked him in El hormiguero about whether he would soften the Andalusian accent in El Rosco has been discussed a lot. Are there still prejudices in that regard?

R. I did not give it importance at that time and everything is magnified on social networks. But that question is always there. It does not matter whether he is Andalusian, if he were Galician we would have the same debate, or Catalan … Accents enrich us, to deny yours is to deny your culture, your history and your mother, and I would not understand television without accents. The presenters when they are put in front of a camera articulate more, we speak differently than the street, but becoming someone else, at this point in life, nobody buys it.

P. What do you think they have seen in you so that you have become one of the most requested presenters of entertainment formats?

R. I do not know. Although I graduated in Journalism and started linked to current formats, I always wanted to do entertainment. I suppose what they are looking for is a person who can connect with the Pasapalabra audience, who has empathy with the contestants and who is not above the format. The most interesting thing for a presenter is knowing where you are, taking a step back, and shining but giving the opportunity for the contestants and the public to own the format, not the presenter.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe