Roberto Justus shared the first photo of his daughter Vicky, who was born this Saturday (17th). Beside his wife, Ana Paula Siebert, the baby appears on the businessman’s lap shortly after birth through a cesarean section. “Unforgettable moment. Vicky right after birth. A lot of happiness! Welcome to our life!” Wrote Justus. The influencer also posted a photo of her daughter and told details: “Vicky Siebert Justus, weighing 3,380 kg and 49,5 cm, arrived, cried hard, lay on my lap and transformed me … Thank you so much, Roberto”.

Ticiane Pinheiro reacts to first photo of ex-husband Roberto Justus’ daughter

Among the thousands of comments received by Roberto Justus in the photo, Ticiane Pinheiro wished the family and Vicky well. “May God bless. Welcome to life,” wrote the businessman’s ex-wife, with whom he has a daughter, Rafaella. Justus replied the presenter, citing his youngest – whose smile has recently charmed celebrities. “Thank you, Tici. You will be a friend of the cute Manu,” he wrote about the daughter of journalist Cesar Tralli. Vicky’s beauty delighted her followers. “What a doll”, “What beautiful eyes” and “Anjinho do Senhor” were some comments left by Internet users in the publication.

Family curiosity marks the birth of Roberto Justus’ daughter. Find out!

May 17th became even more special in the Justus family. This is because Vicky was born on the same day as her paternal grandmother, Lidia Justus. The matriarch was born 100 years ago in Hungary and would celebrate her centenary this Saturday. However, the businessman’s mother died at the age of 85, on May 27, 2005. On Mother’s Day, Roberto posted a photo of Lidia and commented on the birth of the youngest, who has personalized sneakers and a girlie dress in her closet. “How much I miss you! My mommy who has always been an example of family values ​​for all of us. Within a week she would complete her centenary. Hopefully her granddaughter Vicky can take another day to be born in her day,” he captioned.

Ana Paula Siebert reports fear of Covid-19 in pregnancy

During a chat with followers on her Instagram, Ana Paula Siebert reported the fear of Covid-19, a disease contracted by more than 230 thousand Brazilians. “I confess that all of this took me out of sleep, I already cried, I really suffered from spending days and days sad to live such an important moment (perhaps the most) in this very complicated phase of the world”, admitted the influencer, who showed her belly in a lingerie photo. Vicky’s baby shower was canceled due to the pandemic: “I don’t regret it, it was a responsible decision. And I believe that some people who would go to the tea discovered they were positive afterwards. In other words, many could have been infected.”

