Entrepreneur Roberto Justus appeared with his youngest daughter, Vicky, born on Sunday (17), in his lap and surrounded by the other four children, Ricardo, Fabiana, Luiza and Rafaella, in a photo shared on Friday (22). ‘The greatest wealth I have built in my life! My 5 children! ‘Exclaimed Ana Paula Siebert’s husband.

Roberto Justus appeared with his five children gathered in a photo on Instagram: the presenter took advantage of the birth of the youngest heiress, Vicky – who arrived in the world on Sunday (17) – and posed with the family gathered on Instagram. “The greatest wealth I have built in my life! My 5 children! Ricardo, Fabiana, Luiza, Rafaella and Vicky”, wrote Ana Paula Siebert’s husband. Previously, he had only shared Rafa’s 10-year-old encounter with the baby.

Big sister Vicky: ‘Smiles’

33 years older than Vicky, Fabiana Justus did not hide the owl side in the first encounter with the baby. “Vicky even smiled at her older sister here! Lots of love,” wrote the influencer in a photo of the newborn smiling. Ana Paula Siebert, in the comments, melted for the first daughter. “I don’t have the least maturity for this little guy smiling,” said the businesswoman,

whose resemblance to Vicky caught the attention of fans.

Ana Paula reports difficulty in breastfeeding: ‘It is difficult’

In his social networks, Roberto Justus’s wife talked more about the routine of the first days with his daughter. “It’s amazing what such a small person transforms people’s lives. They told me everything was going to be different and we don’t believe it. We arrived home yesterday, Vicky is a good girl … She only cries when she is hungry. the most difficult part has been breastfeeding … “, analyzed the businesswoman. According to Santa Catarina, despite Vicky’s appetite, the moment is painful. “It was my dream to breastfeed, I wanted a lot. But it is difficult. It is a part where you are not sleepy and have to pretend that you do not feel pain because it hurts a lot”, he pointed out.

Biah Rodrigues details delivery experience: ’11 hours in active phase ‘

Another famous woman who has sought to maintain an open dialogue with fans about motherhood is

Biah Rodrigues. After Theo was born, his first heir to the backlander Sorocaba,

the model gave an account of her birth, humanized and natural, carried out in a maternity hospital in São Paulo, to her followers. “It has been more than 24 hours since the first contractions and 11 hours in active labor. I entered a room with a girl and a great woman left. My son was born and I was reborn! I feel stronger and more courageous to face any challenge, of course, with God at my side. I know that without Him I would not have succeeded. Today I say that I had the greatest, best and most beautiful experience of my life “, said the 23-year-old.

