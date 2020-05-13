The Covid-19 pandemic has forced most merchants from different shopping centers to look for alternatives to generate money and thus be able to sustain food, pay debts and keep their businesses afloat.

Guisell Gabriela Sandoval, 32, is an expert in decorations, her job since coming to Roberto Huembes is to make arrangements or crafts for birthdays, fifteen years, weddings, communions, graduations, among others, but since the first case of Covid was confirmed in the country, its sales and orders began to drop.

“I was absent for several weeks because people were not coming to the market, in my case, I rent the premises, it is more complicated because we live from day to day, I had to find a way to survive,” he says.

Faced with this situation, Sandoval from his home began to make masks.

“My friends asked for them because they were selling them expensive in other places, I bought fabric and did the test, I distributed them among close contacts, then it occurred to me to bring the product to the market, and it has been the only possibility of sale, especially for direct commission ”, relates the entrepreneur.

Sandoval also incorporated popular face shields into his business.

The demand for these face shields has been great. The cost is affordable. THE PRESS / Roberto Fonseca

“I looked for the material, made accounts to see if it would work for me, and tried it. The first one did not go so well for me, the second one was already better, and so on, until it turned out the way I wanted, I have commercialized these more on social networks, especially for the favorable cost they have, ”he says.

The merchant, aware of the serious situation facing the country, is confident that soon everything will improve.

“For all businesses have been difficult times, for example, I do not intend to take advantage of the customer, I sell at a fair price, I only want to cushion expenses, keep ourselves in circulation in the market, is the important thing,” he stresses.

Affordable prices

The price of the masks is 15 cordobas. “They are double protection, they have a waterproof material, so that they do not get so easily wet with saliva,” said the entrepreneur.

The facial masks have a cost of 60 cordobas per dozen. If the customer buys per unit, they are worth 80.

After three units the wholesale price already applies.