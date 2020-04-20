Roberto Carlos celebrated his 79th birthday this Sunday (19th) with a live, straight from his studio, in the neighborhood of Urca, in Rio de Janeiro. For almost an hour, he sang a repertoire with eleven songs, among them the Christian Our Lady, All Are Deaf (with some errors in the lyrics) and Jesus Christ, visibly moved, and spoke of the care that people have to take against “this terrible thing that is there “, but I did not mean to say at any time the names pandemic, Covid-19 or coronavirus. “I don’t even like to say the name,” he said, shortly after calling attention to the importance of wearing masks. “It is a very big defense. Stay at home.” He was in the studio just next to keyboardist Tutuca and the pianist and his conductor, Eduardo Lages.

Roberto during live in his studio

Photo: Globo / publicity / Estadão

Roberto showed a perfect vocal form for his 79 years. Most surprisingly, he sang two songs that he had not shown in live shows for a long time: Caminhoneiro, from 1984, and Canzone Per Te, with which he won the San Remo Festival, in Italy, in 1968, converting his career definitively from the Youth phase. Guard for that of romantic singer. Before singing it, he dedicated music to Italians around the world. “I had great joy in Italy. I sing this song for all Italians and I am sorry about what is happening.” He also used a truck driver to talk about doctors and health professionals who work to contain the sanitary crisis and reminded the professionals of the roads, essential even in times of confinement. “I offer this in particular to our trucker heroes.”

At the end of the live, while Roberto received a cake in the studio, 1,442 million followers followed the transmission through his YouTube channel. At the same time, the country duo Henrique & Juliano was seen by just over 1.8 million fans. Throughout the broadcast, the sertanejos maintained a difference of 500 thousand more Internet users.

