Roberto Carlos gathers a million viewers at his online concert | Instagram

Brazilian singer-songwriter Roberto Carlos held yesterday, Sunday, April 19 his 78th birthday with a concert online, which featured a million viewers on the YouTube platform.

Yesterday Roberto was partying, because even though he was forty years old, he celebrated with his fans with a emotional concert making over a million people sing.

It was through a live broadcast on the YouTube platform that the Brazilian idol offered the concert Stay at home and sing with me, where he received the best gift of all, the love of all his public.

It may interest you: They assure Travis Scott will give a virtual concert in Fortnite

The interpreter of “The Cat Who Is Sad and Blue“started from 17:48 hours from Mexico and wore a very casual look with a Hawaiian shirt, pants and white shoes.

In this experience a little strange for me. First of all I want to show you that here I have my face mask. It is very important to take care of what is happening right now, “he said at the beginning.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The singer reached almost million and a half people whom I delight with classics like “Como é Grande or Meu Amor por Você“,”É Preciso Saber Viver” and “Details“

Carlos was in the company of a Pianist, a keyboard player and recorded tracks, which he looked happy and relaxed, while talking to his followers and telling anecdotes from his life.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

At one point in the broadcast, sent love to all the Italians, as well as thanked the doctors and nurses for their work.

The artist also thanked all his Spanish-speaking followers, for which his theme “Friend“half interpreted it in Portuguese and the other half in Spanish.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

As a gift, your team will surprised at the end of interpreting “Jesus Christ“, starting to touch the morning while they brought him a cake.

Roberto Carlos moved away from the microphone, turned on and off two candles and later he broke a slice of his cake.

You can also read: Music festivals and concerts will return until autumn 2021, says expert

This piece is for everyone, “he said before thanking his team and saying goodbye to his broadcast.

At the concert, which lasted 45 minutes, the musician asked his followers to stay at home during isolation until it is safe to return to the normal routine.

.