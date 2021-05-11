Roberto Carballés says goodbye to Rome with honor

The Spanish Roberto Carballés said goodbye with honor this Tuesday of Masters 1,000 of Rome, falling 6-4 and 6-4 against the British Cameron norrie in the first round after entering the main draw going through the rankings.

Carballés, number 97 of the ATP ranking, surpassed the American between Saturday and Sunday Tennys Sandgren

and Italian Raul Brancaccio in the qualifying rounds, and surrendered this Monday to Norrie, world number 49, in one hour and forty minutes.

The Spanish player, born in Tenerife, does 28 years, he fought to the end and lost by details to a Norrie who had the merit of managing the decisive moments better.

Carballés managed to overcome two breaks behind with 2-5 on the scoreboard in the first quarter, also canceling a set boot, but lost it by delivering his serve again in the tenth game (6-4).

The only two break balls awarded in the second round took their toll on him, when he delivered the serve with 3-4 on the scoreboard and, after recovering it immediately, was sentenced for a new bankruptcy in the tenth game (6-4).

He said goodbye with honor to the clay of the Foro Italico against a Norrie who, for his part, took revenge for the defeat suffered against the Spanish in Estoril 2018.