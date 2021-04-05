Roberto Carballés falls in the Andalusian Open in Marbella

The Argentinian Federico Delbonis, korean Soonwoo kwon, the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis and the Slovak Norbert Gombos, have qualified this Monday for the round of 16 of the AnyTech365 Andalusia Open, ATP 250 tournament, which runs until next Sunday on the slopes of the Roman Bridge Club, in Marbella (Málaga).

Delbonis was in charge of closing Monday’s session with a victory against the Tenerife-born Roberto Carballés, by 7-5 and 6-1, in a game that began with doubts but that finally ended up solving without problems.

Kwon, for his part, offered a great show on clay by beating another promising youngster, the Danish Holger Rune, in a match that went to three sets and ended with a ‘tiebreak’ in favor of the seed. number 7.

Also, names like Mario Vilella and Bernabé Zapata They have also been protagonists since they have qualified for the main draw, along with them are Henri Laaksonen and Nikola Milojevic, who are the tennis players who will measure their strength against the rest of the rackets of the tournament.

In the doubles round, the national duo invited by the organization and formed by David Mearrero and Adrián Menéndez-Maceires eliminated the favorites, the Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Feliciano López and Marc LópezHowever, they fell to New Zealander Marcus Daniell and Austrian Philipp Oswald, who won 6-1 and 6-2.

The Spanish Pablo Carreño and the Italian Fabio Fognini, numbers 16 and 17 of the world ranking, are the seeds 1 and 2 of the Andalucía Open, while the third favorite will be the also Spanish Albert Ramos and the fourth the Norwegian Casper ruud.