Roberto Carballes Baena is eliminated in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

The Spanish Roberto Carballes Baena, number 95 of the ATP, was defeated in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros by 6-4, 0-6, 4-6, 6-2 and 6-2 in three hours and forty minutes against Mikael Ymer, Swedish, number 105 of the ATP. After this result, the tennis player takes the place for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The Spanish tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve 10 times, while Ymer, for his part, managed it 11 times. Likewise, the Swedish player had a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and got 52% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 63% effectiveness, 6 double faults and 49% of points obtained at service.

In the thirtieth final, Ymer will play against the winner of the match in which the Spanish will face Albert Ramos Viñolas and the french player Gael monfils.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 tennis players face, of which 128 go to the final between those classified directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.