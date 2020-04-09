The Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista, wrote a column in Behind The Racquet, where he spoke of his last years as a professional tennis player, where he has had to deal with the death of his mother and father, something very difficult for anyone to overcome. In addition, the player from Castellón spoke of the decision he had in adolescence to decide between football and tennis, finally opting for the latter.

Complicated years due to the death of his parents: “My mother passed away in 2018. I was at the club training and I received a call later. They told me that my mother went to sleep and did not wake up anymore. It was 100% unexpected. She was very young, since she was 52 years old but I was in constant stress taking care of my father. In 2016 my father had an accident, fell while cleaning the stables of our horses and became quadriplegic. It was days before the dispute of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. very seriously not to go, but I finally decided to go. From there, my wife and I worked with a group of caregivers so that my father was not alone. It has been a very hard month. “

Despite the circumstances he decided to continue in tennis: “When I was younger and had these problems, I concentrated all my energy and sadness on the track. It was not easy at all, since I came home very tired mentally. I trained and played tournaments, and in my spare time it was to be at home and visiting my father at home or in the hospital. It was a very difficult situation. I knew that at that time I could not stop playing tennis, since at first we did not know how much the treatments or all of their operations would cost. because I promised my parents. They wanted me to make my dreams come true no matter what situation I’m going through. I kept fighting and fought harder than ever to achieve my goals. Winning the Davis Cup after my father’s death It was tremendous, but I knew I had the push from my parents to help my team win. “

He had to decide between soccer and tennis: “Soccer has always been one of my passions. When I was younger I played in the lower categories of Villarreal. It was not an easy decision to decide to play tennis before soccer. I went from playing a collective sport to an individual one. It was very Difficult to detach myself from my friends on the team and waste a dream that you had since childhood, but I do not regret anything. I have sacrificed many things to become a professional tennis player. “

.