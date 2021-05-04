Roberto Bautista suffers but does not give rise to surprise

05/04/2021 at 7:33 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Roberto Bautista, ninth seed, suffered against the Italian Marco Cecchinato, from the previous phase, but did not give rise to surprise and surpassed the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open after winning 6-2 and 6-7 (3) and 7-5.

The Spanish, finalist this year in Doha and Montpellier, enjoys his ninth presence in Madrid, where he reached the semifinals in 2014. In his staging in this edition, he needed to exhaust three sets and two and a half hours to achieve his goal.

Roberto Bautista, who had already beaten the transalpine, 104th in the world, in Saint Petersburg in 2018, in the only precedent between the two, he did not have facilities especially in the second set.

After scoring the initial sleeve with solvency, Bautista found himself 5-3 against in the second. He reacted, won three games in a row and served to win. He had four set points but his rival resisted and took the resolution to the ‘tie break’ that the Italian won to equalize the match.

The balance was maintained in the third. Cecchinato resisted until in the eighth game Roberto Bautista managed to break the Italian’s serve. But the transalpine emerged and returned the break until the Spanish won the next two games and closed the match.

Roberto Bautista will face the American in the second round John isner, who beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 7-6 (6).